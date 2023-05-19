Old Point Financial (OPOF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Old Point Financial said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.49%, and the highest has been 4.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Point Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPOF is 0.20%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 1,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 625K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 360K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPOF by 84,129.91% over the last quarter.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 201K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPOF by 45.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 90.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPOF by 1,158.17% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPOF by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Old Point Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Point Financial Corporation is the holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus and The Old Point Trust and Financial Services, N.A. The Banks provide a full range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and loan services.

