Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.13

The board of Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of December to US$0.13. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Old Point Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Old Point Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 16.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Old Point Financial Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqCM:OPOF Historic Dividend November 20th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.20 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Old Point Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Old Point Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Old Point Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Old Point Financial stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.