Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OPOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that OPOF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.65, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPOF was $15.65, representing a -47.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.05 and a 44.11% increase over the 52 week low of $10.86.

OPOF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OPOF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53.

