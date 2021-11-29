Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.71, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPOF was $22.71, representing a -13.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.26 and a 40.84% increase over the 52 week low of $16.13.

OPOF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OPOF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the opof Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.