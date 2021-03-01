Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OPOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that OPOF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OPOF was $20.32, representing a -28.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.25 and a 87.11% increase over the 52 week low of $10.86.

OPOF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OPOF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OPOF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

