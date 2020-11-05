Old Navy Unveils Black Friday And Cyber Weekend Deals

(RTTNews) - Old Navy, a division of retailer Gap Inc., unveiled Black Friday and Cyber Weekend deals to kick off the holiday shopping season.

The company offers this year's promotions over an expanded time frame to customers both in stores and online.

Old Navy store locations will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, on November 26. Customers still can shop online using Old Navy's Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or Curbside Pickup capabilities, with orders ready for pick-up as early as 6 a.m. on Black Friday on November 27.

In the 'In-Store Promotions', during the Pre-Big Friday Sale, from November 19 through November 22, customers will receive 40% off everything in-stores.

From November 23 through November 27, the now five-day Big Friday Sale will offer customers 50% off everything in-store including styles from $53.

Old Navy's in-store Black Friday deals continue over Cyber Weekend, with 50% off all jeans and sweaters on November 28 and November 29.

Customers can take advantage of the famous $1 Cozy Sock Sale for more days than ever this year. From November 25 through November 29, customers can stock-up on the beloved stocking stuffer at the doorbuster price of $1 per pair when shopping in-store.

Further, Old Navy's Cyber Sales kick-off earlier than ever this year. From November 19 through November 22, OldNavy.com will offer 40% off everything.

The company offers deals for a full week leading up to Cyber Monday, with 50% off everything from November 23 through November 30.

Additionally, Old Navy is offering a variety of convenience services for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience. With Contactless Curbside Pickup and Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, customers can snag their online holiday shopping orders same-day.

With these services, customers can purchase items on OldNavy.com and pick them up from their local Old Navy store in two hours or less.

