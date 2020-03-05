Old Navy boss to take the helm at GAP

Adds CEO compensation, background

March 5 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday named long-time executive Sonia Syngal as its new chief executive officer, nearly four months after the surprise exit of its then chief Art Peck.

Syngal was heading Gap's Old Navy unit that has been a topic of much speculation after the company scrapped its plan to spin-off the unit in January.

She will replace interim chief Robert Fisher, a member of the founding family behind Gap, who will also step down as chairman of the company's board.

Syngal will receive an annual base salary of $1.3 million and will take over effective March 23.

The company's shares were down nearly 2% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.