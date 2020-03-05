US Markets

Old Navy boss to take the helm at GAP

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Apparel retailer Gap Inc on Thursday named long-time executive Sonia Syngal as its new chief executive officer, nearly four months after the surprise exit of its then chief Art Peck.

Adds CEO compensation, background

March 5 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc GPS.N on Thursday named long-time executive Sonia Syngal as its new chief executive officer, nearly four months after the surprise exit of its then chief Art Peck.

Syngal was heading Gap's Old Navy unit that has been a topic of much speculation after the company scrapped its plan to spin-off the unit in January.

She will replace interim chief Robert Fisher, a member of the founding family behind Gap, who will also step down as chairman of the company's board.

Syngal will receive an annual base salary of $1.3 million and will take over effective March 23.

The company's shares were down nearly 2% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular