Old National upgraded to Strong Buy from Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Strong Buy from Market Perform with a $28 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ONB:
- Old National Bancorp price target raised to $26 from $24 at Barclays
- Market should respond favorably to Old National deal, says Keefe Bruyette
- Old National Bancorp Merges with Bremer Financial
- Old National Bancorp 19M share Spot Secondary priced at $21.00
- Old National Bancorp, Bremer Financial enter merger agreement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.