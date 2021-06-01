US Markets
Old National, First Midwest to merge in $6.5 bln deal

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Old National Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp Inc have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valued at about $6.5 billion, creating a lender with $45 billion in assets.

June 1 (Reuters) - Old National Bancorp ONB.O and First Midwest Bancorp Inc FMBI.O have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valued at about $6.5 billion, creating a lender with $45 billion in assets.

First Midwest investors will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each unit held under the deal, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

First Midwest shareholders are expected to own 44% of the combined company following the close of the deal, which is likely to happen in late 2021 or early 2022.

The merger follows a clutch of deals in the sector after a loosening of financial regulations and lowering of corporate taxes under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

M&T Bank Corp MTB.N in February agreed to buy People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion, while Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC agreed to sell its U.S. business to PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N for $11.6 billion in cash in one of the biggest global bank deals last year.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel company, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Old National, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised First Midwest.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

