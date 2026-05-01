Old National Bancorp's Preferred Stock Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/5/26

Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) makes up 2.79% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ONB).
In Friday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are up about 0.3%.
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