Old National Bancorp's Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $23.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.10% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ONBPP was trading at a 6.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.47% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ONBPP shares, versus ONB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividend payments on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Monday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are down about 0.8%.
