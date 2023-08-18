Old National Bancorp's Preferred Stock Series A Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $23.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ONBPP was trading at a 5.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.06% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ONBPP shares, versus ONB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividend payments on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Friday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are up about 0.5%.
Also see: EKG Videos
Alphabet shares outstanding history
LSBI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.