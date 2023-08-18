Old National Bancorp's Preferred Stock Series A Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $23.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ONBPP was trading at a 5.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.06% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ONBPP shares, versus ONB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividend payments on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:

In Friday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are up about 0.5%.

