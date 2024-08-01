Old National Bancorp's Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Thursday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are off about 4.3%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: W.W. Grainger RSI
Funds Holding HQGO
DHCP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.