Old National Bancorp's Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/5/24, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 8/20/24. As a percentage of ONBPP's recent share price of $24.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of ONBPP to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when ONBPP shares open for trading on 8/5/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.99%, which compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of ONBPP shares, versus ONB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:

In Thursday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are off about 4.3%.

