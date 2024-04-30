News & Insights

Markets
ONBPP

Old National Bancorp's Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

April 30, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 5/2/24, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 5/20/24. As a percentage of ONBPP's recent share price of $25.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of ONBPP to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when ONBPP shares open for trading on 5/2/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.99%, which compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONBPP shares, versus ONB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:

ONBPP+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are off about 1.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 HDP Insider Buying
 Funds Holding LGTO
 Institutional Holders of BACK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONBPP
ONB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.