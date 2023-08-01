Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/3/23, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 8/20/23. As a percentage of ONBPP's recent share price of $24.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of ONBPP to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when ONBPP shares open for trading on 8/3/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.10%, which compares to an average yield of 6.80% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONBPP shares, versus ONB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ONBPP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Tuesday trading, Old National Bancorp's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: ONBPP) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ONB) are off about 1.9%.
