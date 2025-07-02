Old National Bancorp Schedules Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Old National Bancorp schedules Q2 2025 earnings release for July 22, 2025, and conference call at 10:00 A.M. ET.

$ONB insiders have traded $ONB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G SANDER (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,343 shares for an estimated $1,491,333.

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $ONB stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from National Bank set a target price of $24.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/23/2025

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its second-quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call:











Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at approximately 7:00 A.M. ET























Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. ET























U.S. (800) 715-9871; International: (646) 307-1963; Access code 9394540























Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at



oldnational.com

























Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until midnight ET on July 22, 2026, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at



oldnational.com

























U.S. (800) 770-2030; International: (647) 362-9199; Access code 9394540. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight ET on August 5, 2025



























Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $70 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management (including Bremer Financial Corporation on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2025), Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at



oldnational.com



. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.







Lynell Durchholz





(812) 464-1366





lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com







Rick Vach





(904) 535-9489





rick.vach@oldnational.com



