Old National Bancorp Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results with $121.4 Million Net Income and New COO Appointment

Old National Bancorp reports $121.4 million net income for 2Q25 and appoints Tim Burke as President and COO.

Old National Bancorp reported strong second quarter 2025 earnings, with net income applicable to common shares at $121.4 million, translating to a diluted EPS of $0.34. Adjusted net income was significantly higher at $190.9 million, or $0.53 per share. CEO Jim Ryan attributed the success to a focus on growing the balance sheet, enhancing fee-based services, and managing expenses, further bolstered by the recent partnership with Bremer Financial. The bank saw a notable increase in total deposits to $54.4 billion, and loan growth reached $48 billion, benefiting from the Bremer acquisition. Additionally, Tim Burke was announced as the new President and COO, bringing nearly 30 years of banking experience, which management believes will enhance client relations and community engagement. Old National's financial metrics remained strong, including a net interest margin increase to 3.53% and a return on average tangible common equity of 12.0%.

Second quarter net income applicable to common shares reached $121.4 million, with adjusted net income of $190.9 million, showcasing strong financial performance.

Significant growth in total deposits by $13.3 billion to $54.4 billion, indicating robust customer engagement and liquidity position.

Successful completion of the Bremer partnership, which enhances the company's balance sheet and capital position, positioning Old National for future growth.

Appointment of Tim Burke as President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing nearly 30 years of banking expertise, which could strengthen leadership and operational effectiveness.

Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $106.8 million, indicating potential issues with asset quality or increased risk of defaults.

Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) declined to 12.0%, down from a higher figure in the previous quarter, suggesting a decrease in profitability for shareholders.

Regulatory Tier 1 common equity ratio decreased by 88 basis points to 10.74%, indicating a weakened capital position as a result of increased loan growth and the Bremer transaction.

What were Old National Bancorp's net income figures in Q2 2025?

Old National Bancorp reported a net income of $121.4 million applicable to common shares in Q2 2025.

Who is the new President and COO of Old National Bancorp?

Tim Burke has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of Old National Bancorp.

How did Old National Bancorp's deposits change in Q2 2025?

Total deposits increased by $13.3 billion to reach $54.4 billion at the end of Q2 2025.

What was the adjusted EPS for Old National Bancorp in Q2 2025?

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2025 was $0.53.

What factors contributed to Old National Bancorp's second-quarter success?

Success was driven by a strong balance sheet growth, expanded fee-based businesses, and effective expense management.

Full Release



EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million, diluted EPS of $0.34; $190.9 million and $0.53 on an adjusted







1







basis, respectively.

















CEO COMMENTARY



:









"Old National’s impressive second quarter results were achieved through a strong focus on the fundamentals: Growing our balance sheet, expanding our fee-based businesses, and controlling expenses," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Additionally, with the successful closing of our partnership with Bremer on May 1, 2025, Old National is well-positioned for the remainder of the year, benefiting from a larger balance sheet and a stronger capital position."









"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Burke as Old National's President and Chief Operating Officer," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Tim brings nearly 30 years of extensive banking expertise to this critical role. I am confident that his infectious energy, strong strategic vision, and collaborative leadership approach will ensure that Old National continues to exceed client expectations for years to come, while also working to strengthen the communities we serve."















SECOND





QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS







2





:











Net Income



















Net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares



1



of $190.9 million

















Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.34; adjusted EPS



1



of $0.53



























Net Interest Income/NIM



















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



1



of $521.9 million

















Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis



1



("NIM") of 3.53%, up 26 basis points ("bps")



























Operating Performance



























Pre-provision net revenue



1



("PPNR") of $269.6 million; adjusted PPNR



1



of $289.9 million

















Noninterest expense of $384.8 million; adjusted noninterest expense



1



of $343.6 million

















Efficiency ratio



1



of 55.8%; adjusted efficiency ratio



1



of 50.2%



























Deposits and Funding



















Period-end total deposits of $54.4 billion, up $13.3 billion; core deposits up $11.6 billion





Period-end core deposits up 0.8% annualized excluding deposits assumed from Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer")







Period-end total deposits of $54.4 billion, up $13.3 billion; core deposits up $11.6 billion















Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 193 bps, up 2 bps



























Loans and Credit Quality











































End-of-period total loans



3



of $48.0 billion, up $11.5 billion





End-of-period loans



3



up 3.7% annualized excluding loans acquired from Bremer







End-of-period total loans of $48.0 billion, up $11.5 billion















Provision for credit losses



4



("provision") of $106.8 million; $31.2 million excluding $75.6 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") provision expense



5



















Net charge-offs of $26.5 million, or 24 bps of average loans; 21 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition

















30+ day delinquencies of 0.30% and nonaccrual loans of 1.24% of total loans























Return Profile & Capital











Return on average tangible common equity



1



("ROATCE") of 12.0%; adjusted ROATCE



1



of 18.1%



Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 12.0%; adjusted ROATCE of 18.1%



Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 10.74%, down 88 bps



























Notable Items











Closing of Bremer partnership on May 1, 2025



Closing of Bremer partnership on May 1, 2025



$75.6 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense



5





$75.6 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense



$41.2 million of pre-tax merger-related charges



$41.2 million of pre-tax merger-related charges



$21.0 million of pre-tax pension plan gain



6



















1







Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release







2







Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted







3







Includes loans held-for-sale







4







Includes the provision for unfunded commitments







5







Refers to the initial increase in allowance for credit losses required on acquired non-PCD loans, including unfunded loan commitments, through the provision for credi





t losses







6







Includes a gain associated with freezing benefits of the Bremer pension plan









TIM BURKE TO JOIN OLD NATIONAL AS PRESIDENT AND COO







Timothy M. Burke, Jr. will join Old National Bancorp ("Old National") on July 22, 2025 as President and Chief Operating Officer, assuming the role previously held by Mark Sander who announced his retirement earlier this year. Mr. Burke most recently served as Executive Vice President of the Central Region and Field Enablement for the Commercial Bank for a large Midwestern super-regional bank, where he was responsible for the full range of commercial banking in 12 Midwestern markets including those in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.





Mr. Burke’s nearly 30-year banking career has centered on serving clients and communities in the Midwest. His prior leadership experience includes roles as Northeast Ohio Market President for the same regional institution, where he was responsible for driving collaboration across all business lines including Retail, Business Banking, Commercial, Private Banking and Mortgage.





“I’m truly thrilled to join a team that’s so deeply committed to relationship banking and making a real impact on our communities,” said Burke. “Old National’s core values and mission strongly align with my personal values, positioning me well to jump into the role, take care of clients and deliver standout products and services consistently across all of our markets.”





As President and COO, Burke will be responsible for guiding the success of Old National’s Commercial, Community and Wealth segments, and Credit and Marketing teams. He and his family will reside in Evansville, Ind., and he will maintain offices in Evansville and Chicago.







RESULTS OF OPERATIONS







2









Old National Bancorp reported second quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share.





Included in second quarter results were $75.6 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments), pre-tax charges of $41.2 million for merger-related expenses, and a $21.0 million pre-tax gain associated with freezing benefits of the Bremer pension plan. Excluding these items and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income



1



was $190.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share.











DEPOSITS AND FUNDING













Growth in core deposits driven by Bremer including public fund and business checking increases partly offset by normal seasonal outflows of retail deposits.









Period-end total deposits were $54.4 billion, up $13.3 billion; core deposits up $11.6 billion; includes $11.5 billion of period-end core deposits assumed in the Bremer transaction.





Period-end core deposits up 0.8% annualized excluding Bremer.







Period-end total deposits were $54.4 billion, up $13.3 billion; core deposits up $11.6 billion; includes $11.5 billion of period-end core deposits assumed in the Bremer transaction.



On average, total deposits for the second quarter were $49.8 billion, up $9.3 billion.



On average, total deposits for the second quarter were $49.8 billion, up $9.3 billion.



Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 193 bps, up 2 bps.



Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 193 bps, up 2 bps.



A loan to deposit ratio of 88%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.





















LOANS













Loan growth driven by Bremer and strong commercial loan production; pipeline increasing.









Period-end total loans



3



were $48.0 billion, up $11.5 billion; includes $11.2 billion of period end loans acquired in the Bremer transaction.





Excluding loans



3



acquired in the Bremer transaction, period-end total loans were up 3.7% annualized.







Period-end total loans were $48.0 billion, up $11.5 billion; includes $11.2 billion of period end loans acquired in the Bremer transaction.



Commercial loans, excluding Bremer, grew 4.6% annualized





Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $2.3 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $4.8 billion, up approximately 40%.







Commercial loans, excluding Bremer, grew 4.6% annualized



Average total loans in the second quarter were $44.1 billion, an increase of $7.8 billion.





















CREDIT QUALITY













Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.









Provision



4



expense was $106.8 million; $31.2 million excluding $75.6 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense



5



related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments) in the Bremer transaction, consistent with the prior quarter.



Provision expense was $106.8 million; $31.2 million excluding $75.6 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments) in the Bremer transaction, consistent with the prior quarter.



Net charge-offs were $26.5 million, or 24 bps of average loans, consistent with the prior quarter.





Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 21 bps.







Net charge-offs were $26.5 million, or 24 bps of average loans, consistent with the prior quarter.



30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.30% compared to 0.22%.



30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.30% compared to 0.22%.



Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.24% compared to 1.29%.



Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.24% compared to 1.29%.



The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, stood at $594.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $424.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, reflecting $75.6 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense



5



related to acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments) and $90.4 million of allowance related to acquired PCD loans.













NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN













Higher reflective of larger balance sheet and higher asset yields.









Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



1



increased to $521.9 million compared to $393.0 million, driven by Bremer, loan growth, higher asset yields and more days in the quarter, partly offset by higher funding costs.



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to $521.9 million compared to $393.0 million, driven by Bremer, loan growth, higher asset yields and more days in the quarter, partly offset by higher funding costs.



Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis



1



increased 26 bps to 3.53%.



Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 26 bps to 3.53%.



Cost of total deposits was 1.93%, increasing 2 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 6 bps to 2.52%.





















NONINTEREST INCOME













Increase driven by Bremer and organic growth of fee-based businesses.









Total noninterest income was $132.5 million, $111.6 million excluding a $21.0 million pre-tax gain associated with the freezing of benefits of the Bremer pension plan, compared to $93.8 million.



Total noninterest income was $132.5 million, $111.6 million excluding a $21.0 million pre-tax gain associated with the freezing of benefits of the Bremer pension plan, compared to $93.8 million.



Excluding the pension plan gain and realized debt securities losses, noninterest income was up 18.8% driven by Bremer revenue as well as higher wealth fees, mortgage fees, and capital markets revenue.













NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Higher reflective of Bremer, disciplined expense management drives efficiency ratio lower.









Noninterest expense was $384.8 million and included $41.2 million of merger-related charges.



Noninterest expense was $384.8 million and included $41.2 million of merger-related charges.



Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense



1



was $343.6 million, compared to $262.6 million, driven primarily by elevated operating costs and additional intangibles amortization, both related to the Bremer transaction.



Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense was $343.6 million, compared to $262.6 million, driven primarily by elevated operating costs and additional intangibles amortization, both related to the Bremer transaction.



The efficiency ratio



1



was 55.8%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio



1



was 50.2% compared to 53.7% and 51.8%, respectively.





















INCOME TAXES













Income tax expense was $30.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.5% compared to 20.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.6% compared to 22.5%.





The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was impacted by the Bremer transaction and the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by a $1.2 million benefit for the vesting of employee stock compensation.







Income tax expense was $30.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.5% compared to 20.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.6% compared to 22.5%.



Income tax expense included $5.8 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.3 million.





















CAPITAL













Capital ratios remain strong.









Preliminary total risk-based capital down 109 bps to 12.59% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital down 103 bps to 11.20%, as strong retained earnings were more than offset by the Bremer transaction and loan growth.



Preliminary total risk-based capital down 109 bps to 12.59% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital down 103 bps to 11.20%, as strong retained earnings were more than offset by the Bremer transaction and loan growth.



Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.26%, down 6.4%.











CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST









Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to review second quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at



oldnational.com



and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 9394540. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on July 22, 2025 through August 5, 2025. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 9394540.









ABOUT OLD NATIONAL









Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at



oldnational.com



. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.









USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.





The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, a pension plan gain, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.





Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.





The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes a pension plan gain and debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.





The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.





In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.





Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this earnings release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this earnings release. You are advised to consult further disclosures we may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.













CONTACTS:





















Media: Rick Jillson









Investors: Lynell Durchholz









(812) 465-7267









(812) 464-1366









Rick.Jillson@oldnational.com









Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com





























































Financial Highlights (unaudited)













($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)





















































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













June 30,





March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,









June 30,





June 30,

















2025













2025













2024













2024













2024

















2025













2024

















Income Statement













































Net interest income





$





514,790









$





387,643









$





394,180









$





391,724









$





388,421













$





902,433









$





744,879













FTE adjustment



1,3











7,063













5,360













5,777













6,144













6,340

















12,423













12,593













Net interest income - tax equivalent basis



3











521,853













393,003













399,957













397,868













394,761

















914,856













757,472













Provision for credit losses









106,835













31,403













27,017













28,497













36,214

















138,238













55,105













Noninterest income









132,517













93,794













95,766













94,138













87,271

















226,311













164,793













Noninterest expense









384,766













268,471













276,824













272,283













282,999

















653,237













545,316













Net income available to common shareholders





$





121,375









$





140,625









$





149,839









$





139,768









$





117,196













$





262,000









$





233,446

















Per Common Share Data













































Weighted average diluted shares









361,436













321,016













318,803













317,331













316,461

















340,250













304,207













EPS, diluted





$





0.34









$





0.44









$





0.47









$





0.44









$





0.37













$





0.77









$





0.77













Cash dividends









0.14













0.14













0.14













0.14













0.14

















0.28













0.28













Dividend payout ratio



2











41





%









32





%









30





%









32





%









38





%













36





%









36





%









Book value





$





20.12









$





19.71









$





19.11









$





19.20









$





18.28













$





20.12









$





18.28













Stock price









21.34













21.19













21.71













18.66













17.19

















21.34













17.19













Tangible book value



3











12.60













12.54













11.91













11.97













11.05

















12.60













11.05

















Performance Ratios













































ROAA









0.77





%









1.08





%









1.14





%









1.08





%









0.92





%













0.91





%









0.95





%









ROAE









6.7





%









9.1





%









9.8





%









9.4





%









8.2





%













7.8





%









8.4





%









ROATCE



3











12.0





%









15.0





%









16.4





%









16.0





%









14.1





%













13.4





%









14.5





%









NIM (FTE)



3











3.53





%









3.27





%









3.30





%









3.32





%









3.33





%













3.41





%









3.31





%









Efficiency ratio



3











55.8





%









53.7





%









54.4





%









53.8





%









57.2





%













54.9





%









57.7





%









NCOs to average loans









0.24





%









0.24





%









0.21





%









0.19





%









0.16





%













0.24





%









0.15





%









ACL on loans to EOP loans









1.18





%









1.10





%









1.08





%









1.05





%









1.01





%













1.18





%









1.01





%









ACL



4



to EOP loans









1.24





%









1.16





%









1.14





%









1.12





%









1.08





%













1.24





%









1.08





%









NPLs to EOP loans









1.24





%









1.29





%









1.23





%









1.22





%









0.94





%













1.24





%









0.94





%













Balance Sheet (EOP)













































Total loans





$





47,902,819









$





36,413,944









$





36,285,887









$





36,400,643









$





36,150,513













$





47,902,819









$





36,150,513













Total assets









70,979,805













53,877,944













53,552,272













53,602,293













53,119,645

















70,979,805













53,119,645













Total deposits









54,357,683













41,034,572













40,823,560













40,845,746













39,999,228

















54,357,683













39,999,228













Total borrowed funds









7,346,098













5,447,054













5,411,537













5,449,096













6,085,204

















7,346,098













6,085,204













Total shareholders' equity









8,126,387













6,534,654













6,340,350













6,367,298













6,075,072

















8,126,387













6,075,072

















Capital Ratios











3















































Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):









































Tier 1 common equity









10.74





%









11.62





%









11.38





%









11.00





%









10.73





%













10.74





%









10.73





%









Tier 1 capital









11.20





%









12.23





%









11.98





%









11.60





%









11.33





%













11.20





%









11.33





%









Total capital









12.59





%









13.68





%









13.37





%









12.94





%









12.71





%













12.59





%









12.71





%









Leverage ratio (average assets)









9.26





%









9.44





%









9.21





%









9.05





%









8.90





%













9.26





%









8.90





%









Equity to assets (averages)









11.38





%









12.01





%









11.78





%









11.60





%









11.31





%













11.66





%









11.31





%









TCE to TA









7.26





%









7.76





%









7.41





%









7.44





%









6.94





%













7.26





%









6.94





%













Nonfinancial Data













































Full-time equivalent employees









5,313













4,028













4,066













4,105













4,267

















5,313













4,267













Banking centers









351













280













280













280













280

















351













280















1



Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.































2



Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).































3



Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





June 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.























4



Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.





































































FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets













































































Income Statement (unaudited)













($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













June 30,





March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,









June 30,





June 30,

















2025













2025













2024













2024













2024

















2025













2024













Interest income





$





824,961









$





630,399









$





662,082









$





679,925









$





663,663













$





1,455,360









$





1,259,644













Less: interest expense









310,171













242,756













267,902













288,201













275,242

















552,927













514,765













Net interest income









514,790













387,643













394,180













391,724













388,421

















902,433













744,879













Provision for credit losses









106,835













31,403













27,017













28,497













36,214

















138,238













55,105













Net interest income





after provision for credit losses









407,955













356,240













367,163













363,227













352,207

















764,195













689,774













Wealth and investment services fees









35,817













29,648













30,012













29,117













29,358

















65,465













57,662













Service charges on deposit accounts









23,878













21,156













20,577













20,350













19,350

















45,034













37,248













Debit card and ATM fees









12,922













9,991













10,991













11,362













10,993

















22,913













21,047













Mortgage banking revenue









10,032













6,879













7,026













7,669













7,064

















16,911













11,542













Capital markets income









7,114













4,506













5,244













7,426













4,729

















11,620













7,629













Company-owned life insurance









6,625













5,381













6,499













5,315













5,739

















12,006













9,173













Other income









36,170













16,309













15,539













12,975













10,036

















52,479













20,506













Debt securities gains (losses), net









(41





)









(76





)









(122





)









(76





)









2

















(117





)









(14





)









Total noninterest income









132,517













93,794













95,766













94,138













87,271

















226,311













164,793













Salaries and employee benefits









202,112













148,305













146,605













147,494













159,193

















350,417













308,996













Occupancy









30,432













29,053













29,733













27,130













26,547

















59,485













53,566













Equipment









12,566













8,901













9,325













9,888













8,704

















21,467













17,375













Marketing









13,759













11,940













12,653













11,036













11,284

















25,699













21,918













Technology









31,452













22,020













21,429













23,343













24,002

















53,472













44,025













Communication









5,014













4,134













4,176













4,681













4,480

















9,148













8,480













Professional fees









21,931













7,919













11,055













7,278













10,552

















29,850













16,958













FDIC assessment









13,409













9,700













11,970













11,722













9,676

















23,109













20,989













Amortization of intangibles









19,630













6,830













7,237













7,411













7,425

















26,460













12,880













Amortization of tax credit investments









5,815













3,424













4,556













3,277













2,747

















9,239













5,496













Other expense









28,646













16,245













18,085













19,023













18,389

















44,891













34,633













Total noninterest expense









384,766













268,471













276,824













272,283













282,999

















653,237













545,316













Income before income taxes









155,706













181,563













186,105













185,082













156,479

















337,269













309,251













Income tax expense









30,298













36,904













32,232













41,280













35,250

















67,202













67,738













Net income





$





125,408









$





144,659









$





153,873









$





143,802









$





121,229













$





270,067









$





241,513













Preferred dividends









(4,033





)









(4,034





)









(4,034





)









(4,034





)









(4,033





)













(8,067





)









(8,067





)









Net income applicable to common shares





$





121,375









$





140,625









$





149,839









$





139,768









$





117,196













$





262,000









$





233,446





















































EPS, diluted





$





0.34









$





0.44









$





0.47









$





0.44









$





0.37













$





0.77









$





0.77















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding











































Basic









360,155













315,925













315,673













315,622













315,585

















338,162













303,283













Diluted









361,436













321,016













318,803













317,331













316,461

















340,250













304,207













(EOP)









391,818













319,236













318,980













318,955













318,969

















391,818













318,969





















































































































End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)













($ in thousands)













June 30,





March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,

















2025













2025













2024













2024













2024















Assets































Cash and due from banks





$





637,556









$





486,061









$





394,450









$





498,120









$





428,665













Money market and other interest-earning investments









1,171,015













753,719













833,518













693,450













804,381













Investments:





























Treasury and government-sponsored agencies









2,445,733













2,364,170













2,289,903













2,335,716













2,207,004













Mortgage-backed securities









9,632,206













6,458,023













6,175,103













6,085,826













5,890,371













States and political subdivisions









1,590,272













1,589,555













1,637,379













1,665,128













1,678,597













Other securities









852,687













755,348













781,656













783,079













775,623













Total investments









14,520,898













11,167,096













10,884,041













10,869,749













10,551,595













Loans held-for-sale, at fair value









77,618













40,424













34,483













62,376













66,126













Loans:





























Commercial









14,662,916













10,650,615













10,288,560













10,408,095













10,332,631













Commercial and agriculture real estate









21,879,785













16,135,327













16,307,486













16,356,216













16,016,958













Residential real estate









8,212,242













6,771,694













6,797,586













6,757,896













6,894,957













Consumer









3,147,876













2,856,308













2,892,255













2,878,436













2,905,967













Total loans









47,902,819













36,413,944













36,285,887













36,400,643













36,150,513













Allowance for credit losses on loans









(565,109





)









(401,932





)









(392,522





)









(380,840





)









(366,335





)









Premises and equipment, net









682,539













584,664













588,970













599,528













601,945













Goodwill and other intangible assets









2,944,372













2,289,268













2,296,098













2,305,084













2,306,204













Company-owned life insurance









1,046,693













859,211













859,851













863,723













862,032













Accrued interest receivable and other assets









2,561,404













1,685,489













1,767,496













1,690,460













1,714,519













Total assets





$





70,979,805









$





53,877,944









$





53,552,272









$





53,602,293









$





53,119,645











































Liabilities and Equity































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits





$





12,652,556









$





9,186,314









$





9,399,019









$





9,429,285









$





9,336,042













Interest-bearing:





























Checking and NOW accounts









9,194,738













7,736,014













7,538,987













7,314,245













7,680,865













Savings accounts









5,058,819













4,715,329













4,753,279













4,781,447













4,983,811













Money market accounts









16,564,125













11,638,653













11,807,228













11,601,461













10,485,491













Other time deposits









7,613,377













6,212,898













5,819,970













6,010,070













5,688,432













Total core deposits









51,083,615













39,489,208













39,318,483













39,136,508













38,174,641













Brokered deposits









3,274,068













1,545,364













1,505,077













1,709,238













1,824,587













Total deposits









54,357,683













41,034,572













40,823,560













40,845,746













39,999,228









































Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings









340,246













170













385













135,263













250,154













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









297,637













290,256













268,975













244,626













240,713













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









5,835,918













4,514,354













4,452,559













4,471,153













4,744,560













Other borrowings









872,297













642,274













689,618













598,054













849,777













Total borrowed funds









7,346,098













5,447,054













5,411,537













5,449,096













6,085,204













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









1,149,637













861,664













976,825













940,153













960,141













Total liabilities









62,853,418













47,343,290













47,211,922













47,234,995













47,044,573













Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings









8,725,995













7,183,163













7,086,393













6,971,054













6,866,480













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









(599,608





)









(648,509





)









(746,043





)









(603,756





)









(791,408





)









Total shareholders' equity









8,126,387













6,534,654













6,340,350













6,367,298













6,075,072













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





70,979,805









$





53,877,944









$





53,552,272









$





53,602,293









$





53,119,645





























































































Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)













($ in thousands)

































































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024

















Average





Income



1



/





Yield/









Average





Income



1



/





Yield/









Average





Income



1



/





Yield/









Earning Assets:









Balance





Expense





Rate









Balance





Expense





Rate









Balance





Expense





Rate









Money market and other interest-earning investments









$





1,424,700









$





14,791





4.16





%









$





791,067









$





8,815





4.52





%









$





814,944









$





11,311





5.58





%









Investments:

























































Treasury and government-sponsored agencies













2,396,691













20,820





3.47





%













2,318,869













20,019





3.45





%













2,208,935













21,531





3.90





%









Mortgage-backed securities













8,567,318













87,734





4.10





%













6,287,825













54,523





3.47





%













5,828,225













47,904





3.29





%









States and political subdivisions













1,596,899













13,402





3.36





%













1,610,819













13,242





3.29





%













1,686,994













14,290





3.39





%









Other securities













970,581













15,770





6.50





%













770,839













10,512





5.45





%













788,571













12,583





6.38





%









Total investments













13,531,489













137,726





4.07





%













10,988,352













98,296





3.58





%













10,512,725













96,308





3.66





%









Loans:



2



























































Commercial













13,240,876













219,446





6.63





%













10,397,991













165,595





6.37





%













10,345,098













183,425





7.09





%









Commercial and agriculture real estate













20,022,403













316,422





6.32





%













16,213,606













245,935





6.07





%













15,870,809













260,407





6.56





%









Residential real estate loans













7,792,440













88,852





4.56





%













6,815,091













67,648





3.97





%













6,952,942













67,683





3.89





%









Consumer













3,049,341













54,787





7.21





%













2,871,213













49,470





6.99





%













2,910,331













50,869





7.03





%









Total loans













44,105,060













679,507





6.16





%













36,297,901













528,648





5.83





%













36,079,180













562,384





6.24





%

































































Total earning assets









$





59,061,249









$





832,024





5.64





%









$





48,077,320









$





635,759





5.30





%









$





47,406,849









$





670,003





5.66





%

































































Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans













(404,871





)





















(398,765





)





















(331,043





)









































































Non-earning Assets:

























































Cash and due from banks









$





426,513





















$





372,428





















$





430,256





















Other assets













6,403,239

























5,394,600

























5,341,022













































































Total assets









$





65,486,130





















$





53,445,583





















$





52,847,084













































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

























































Checking and NOW accounts









$





8,594,591









$





29,291





1.37





%









$





7,526,294









$





23,850





1.29





%









$





8,189,454









$





34,398





1.69





%









Savings accounts













4,968,232













3,777





0.30





%













4,692,239













3,608





0.31





%













5,044,800













5,254





0.42





%









Money market accounts













15,055,735













110,933





2.96





%













11,664,650













88,381





3.07





%













10,728,156













102,560





3.84





%









Other time deposits













7,092,124













67,204





3.80





%













5,996,108













56,485





3.82





%













5,358,103













56,586





4.25





%









Total interest-bearing core deposits













35,710,682













211,205





2.37





%













29,879,291













172,324





2.34





%













29,320,513













198,798





2.73





%









Brokered deposits













2,530,726













28,883





4.58





%













1,546,756













18,171





4.76





%













1,244,237













17,008





5.50





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













38,241,408













240,088





2.52





%













31,426,047













190,495





2.46





%













30,564,750













215,806





2.84





%

































































Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings













88,603













953





4.31





%













148,130













1,625





4.45





%













148,835













1,986





5.37





%









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













295,948













636





0.86





%













272,961













551





0.82





%













249,939













639





1.03





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances













6,037,462













59,042





3.92





%













4,464,590













41,896





3.81





%













4,473,978













44,643





4.01





%









Other borrowings













828,214













9,452





4.58





%













675,759













8,189





4.91





%













891,609













12,168





5.49





%









Total borrowed funds













7,250,227













70,083





3.88





%













5,561,440













52,261





3.81





%













5,764,361













59,436





4.15





%

































































Total interest-bearing liabilities









$





45,491,635









$





310,171





2.73





%









$





36,987,487









$





242,756





2.66





%









$





36,329,111









$





275,242





3.05





%

































































Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















































Demand deposits









$





11,568,854





















$





9,096,676





















$





9,558,675





















Other liabilities













973,525

























944,935

























980,322





















Shareholders' equity













7,452,116

























6,416,485

























5,978,976













































































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





65,486,130





















$





53,445,583





















$





52,847,084













































































Net interest rate spread

















2.91





%

















2.64





%

















2.61





%

































































Net interest margin (GAAP)

















3.49





%

















3.23





%

















3.28





%

































































Net interest margin (FTE)



3



















3.53





%

















3.27





%

















3.33





%

































































FTE adjustment













$





7,063

















$





5,360

















$





6,340







































































1



Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.















2



Includes loans held-for-sale.















3



Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.













































































Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)













($ in thousands)

































































































Six Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024

















Average





Income



1



/





Yield/









Average





Income



1



/





Yield/









Earning Assets:









Balance





Expense





Rate









Balance





Expense





Rate









Money market and other interest-earning investments









$





1,109,634









$





23,606





4.29





%









$





786,094









$





21,296





5.45





%









Investments:









































Treasury and government-sponsored agencies













2,357,995













40,839





3.46





%













2,285,706













44,797





3.92





%









Mortgage-backed securities













7,433,868













142,257





3.83





%













5,592,655













86,792





3.10





%









States and political subdivisions













1,603,821













26,644





3.32





%













1,683,585













28,266





3.36





%









Other securities













871,262













26,282





6.03





%













779,504













24,756





6.35





%









Total investments









$





12,266,946









$





236,022





3.85





%









$





10,341,450









$





184,611





3.57





%









Loans:



2











































Commercial













11,827,287













385,041





6.51





%













9,942,741













350,688





7.05





%









Commercial and agriculture real estate













18,128,526













562,357





6.20





%













15,119,590













490,493





6.49





%









Residential real estate loans













7,306,465













156,500





4.28





%













6,823,378













130,686





3.83





%









Consumer













2,960,769













104,257





7.10





%













2,777,711













94,463





6.84





%









Total loans













40,223,047













1,208,155





6.01





%













34,663,420













1,066,330





6.16





%

















































Total earning assets









$





53,599,627









$





1,467,783





5.48





%









$





45,790,964









$





1,272,237





5.56





%

















































Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans













(401,835





)





















(322,256





)

























































Non-earning Assets:









































Cash and due from banks









$





399,620





















$





396,466





















Other assets













5,901,705

























5,151,308





























































Total assets









$





59,499,117





















$





51,016,482





























































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:









































Checking and NOW accounts









$





8,063,393









$





53,141





1.33





%









$





7,665,327









$





59,650





1.56





%









Savings accounts













4,830,998













7,385





0.31





%













5,035,100













10,271





0.41





%









Money market accounts













13,369,560













199,314





3.01





%













10,322,808













196,773





3.83





%









Other time deposits













6,547,143













123,689





3.81





%













5,023,620













104,018





4.16





%









Total interest-bearing core deposits













32,811,094













383,529





2.36





%













28,046,855













370,712





2.66





%









Brokered deposits













2,041,459













47,054





4.65





%













1,145,744













30,533





5.36





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













34,852,553













430,583





2.49





%













29,192,599













401,245





2.76





%

















































Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings













118,202













2,578





4.40





%













108,962













2,947





5.44





%









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













284,518













1,187





0.84





%













273,088













1,556





1.15





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances













5,255,372













100,938





3.87





%













4,430,236













85,810





3.90





%









Other borrowings













752,408













17,641





4.73





%













858,727













23,207





5.43





%









Total borrowed funds













6,410,500













122,344





3.85





%













5,671,013













113,520





4.03





%

















































Total interest-bearing liabilities













41,263,053













552,927





2.70





%













34,863,612













514,765





2.97





%

















































Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





































Demand deposits









$





10,339,594





















$





9,408,406





















Other liabilities













959,309

























972,205





















Shareholders' equity













6,937,161

























5,772,259





























































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





59,499,117





















$





51,016,482





























































Net interest rate spread

















2.78





%

















2.59





%

















































Net interest margin (GAAP)

















3.37





%

















3.25





%

















































Net interest margin (FTE)



3



















3.41





%

















3.31





%

















































FTE adjustment













$





12,423

















$





12,593























































1



Interest income is reflected on a FTE.











2



Includes loans held-for-sale.











































3



Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





























