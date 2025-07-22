Old National Bancorp Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results with $121.4 Million Net Income and New COO Appointment

Stocks
Old National Bancorp reports $121.4 million net income for 2Q25 and appoints Tim Burke as President and COO.

Quiver AI Summary

Old National Bancorp reported strong second quarter 2025 earnings, with net income applicable to common shares at $121.4 million, translating to a diluted EPS of $0.34. Adjusted net income was significantly higher at $190.9 million, or $0.53 per share. CEO Jim Ryan attributed the success to a focus on growing the balance sheet, enhancing fee-based services, and managing expenses, further bolstered by the recent partnership with Bremer Financial. The bank saw a notable increase in total deposits to $54.4 billion, and loan growth reached $48 billion, benefiting from the Bremer acquisition. Additionally, Tim Burke was announced as the new President and COO, bringing nearly 30 years of banking experience, which management believes will enhance client relations and community engagement. Old National's financial metrics remained strong, including a net interest margin increase to 3.53% and a return on average tangible common equity of 12.0%.

Potential Positives

  • Second quarter net income applicable to common shares reached $121.4 million, with adjusted net income of $190.9 million, showcasing strong financial performance.
  • Significant growth in total deposits by $13.3 billion to $54.4 billion, indicating robust customer engagement and liquidity position.
  • Successful completion of the Bremer partnership, which enhances the company's balance sheet and capital position, positioning Old National for future growth.
  • Appointment of Tim Burke as President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing nearly 30 years of banking expertise, which could strengthen leadership and operational effectiveness.

Potential Negatives

  • Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $106.8 million, indicating potential issues with asset quality or increased risk of defaults.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) declined to 12.0%, down from a higher figure in the previous quarter, suggesting a decrease in profitability for shareholders.
  • Regulatory Tier 1 common equity ratio decreased by 88 basis points to 10.74%, indicating a weakened capital position as a result of increased loan growth and the Bremer transaction.

FAQ

What were Old National Bancorp's net income figures in Q2 2025?

Old National Bancorp reported a net income of $121.4 million applicable to common shares in Q2 2025.

Who is the new President and COO of Old National Bancorp?

Tim Burke has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of Old National Bancorp.

How did Old National Bancorp's deposits change in Q2 2025?

Total deposits increased by $13.3 billion to reach $54.4 billion at the end of Q2 2025.

What was the adjusted EPS for Old National Bancorp in Q2 2025?

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2025 was $0.53.

What factors contributed to Old National Bancorp's second-quarter success?

Success was driven by a strong balance sheet growth, expanded fee-based businesses, and effective expense management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --








Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million, diluted EPS of $0.34; $190.9 million and $0.53 on an adjusted



1



basis, respectively.





CEO COMMENTARY

:







"Old National’s impressive second quarter results were achieved through a strong focus on the fundamentals: Growing our balance sheet, expanding our fee-based businesses, and controlling expenses," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Additionally, with the successful closing of our partnership with Bremer on May 1, 2025, Old National is well-positioned for the remainder of the year, benefiting from a larger balance sheet and a stronger capital position."




"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Burke as Old National's President and Chief Operating Officer," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Tim brings nearly 30 years of extensive banking expertise to this critical role. I am confident that his infectious energy, strong strategic vision, and collaborative leadership approach will ensure that Old National continues to exceed client expectations for years to come, while also working to strengthen the communities we serve."





SECOND


QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS



2


:
















































































Net Income


  • Net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares

    1

    of $190.9 million



  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.34; adjusted EPS

    1

    of $0.53




Net Interest Income/NIM


  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

    1

    of $521.9 million



  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

    1

    ("NIM") of 3.53%, up 26 basis points ("bps")




Operating Performance


  • Pre-provision net revenue

    1

    ("PPNR") of $269.6 million; adjusted PPNR

    1

    of $289.9 million



  • Noninterest expense of $384.8 million; adjusted noninterest expense

    1

    of $343.6 million



  • Efficiency ratio

    1

    of 55.8%; adjusted efficiency ratio

    1

    of 50.2%




Deposits and Funding


  • Period-end total deposits of $54.4 billion, up $13.3 billion; core deposits up $11.6 billion


    • Period-end core deposits up 0.8% annualized excluding deposits assumed from Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer")



  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 193 bps, up 2 bps




Loans and Credit Quality


  • End-of-period total loans

    3

    of $48.0 billion, up $11.5 billion


    • End-of-period loans

      3

      up 3.7% annualized excluding loans acquired from Bremer



  • Provision for credit losses

    4

    ("provision") of $106.8 million; $31.2 million excluding $75.6 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") provision expense

    5



  • Net charge-offs of $26.5 million, or 24 bps of average loans; 21 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition



  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.30% and nonaccrual loans of 1.24% of total loans



Return Profile & Capital


  • Return on average tangible common equity

    1

    ("ROATCE") of 12.0%; adjusted ROATCE

    1

    of 18.1%


  • Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 10.74%, down 88 bps




Notable Items


  • Closing of Bremer partnership on May 1, 2025


  • $75.6 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense

    5



  • $41.2 million of pre-tax merger-related charges


  • $21.0 million of pre-tax pension plan gain

    6




1



Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release



2



Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted



3



Includes loans held-for-sale



4



Includes the provision for unfunded commitments



5



Refers to the initial increase in allowance for credit losses required on acquired non-PCD loans, including unfunded loan commitments, through the provision for credi


t losses



6



Includes a gain associated with freezing benefits of the Bremer pension plan




TIM BURKE TO JOIN OLD NATIONAL AS PRESIDENT AND COO



Timothy M. Burke, Jr. will join Old National Bancorp ("Old National") on July 22, 2025 as President and Chief Operating Officer, assuming the role previously held by Mark Sander who announced his retirement earlier this year. Mr. Burke most recently served as Executive Vice President of the Central Region and Field Enablement for the Commercial Bank for a large Midwestern super-regional bank, where he was responsible for the full range of commercial banking in 12 Midwestern markets including those in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.



Mr. Burke’s nearly 30-year banking career has centered on serving clients and communities in the Midwest. His prior leadership experience includes roles as Northeast Ohio Market President for the same regional institution, where he was responsible for driving collaboration across all business lines including Retail, Business Banking, Commercial, Private Banking and Mortgage.



“I’m truly thrilled to join a team that’s so deeply committed to relationship banking and making a real impact on our communities,” said Burke. “Old National’s core values and mission strongly align with my personal values, positioning me well to jump into the role, take care of clients and deliver standout products and services consistently across all of our markets.”



As President and COO, Burke will be responsible for guiding the success of Old National’s Commercial, Community and Wealth segments, and Credit and Marketing teams. He and his family will reside in Evansville, Ind., and he will maintain offices in Evansville and Chicago.




RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



2




Old National Bancorp reported second quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share.



Included in second quarter results were $75.6 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments), pre-tax charges of $41.2 million for merger-related expenses, and a $21.0 million pre-tax gain associated with freezing benefits of the Bremer pension plan. Excluding these items and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income

1

was $190.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share.






DEPOSITS AND FUNDING






Growth in core deposits driven by Bremer including public fund and business checking increases partly offset by normal seasonal outflows of retail deposits.




  • Period-end total deposits were $54.4 billion, up $13.3 billion; core deposits up $11.6 billion; includes $11.5 billion of period-end core deposits assumed in the Bremer transaction.


    • Period-end core deposits up 0.8% annualized excluding Bremer.




  • On average, total deposits for the second quarter were $49.8 billion, up $9.3 billion.


  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 193 bps, up 2 bps.


  • A loan to deposit ratio of 88%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.










LOANS






Loan growth driven by Bremer and strong commercial loan production; pipeline increasing.




  • Period-end total loans

    3

    were $48.0 billion, up $11.5 billion; includes $11.2 billion of period end loans acquired in the Bremer transaction.


    • Excluding loans

      3

      acquired in the Bremer transaction, period-end total loans were up 3.7% annualized.




  • Commercial loans, excluding Bremer, grew 4.6% annualized


    • Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $2.3 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $4.8 billion, up approximately 40%.




  • Average total loans in the second quarter were $44.1 billion, an increase of $7.8 billion.










CREDIT QUALITY






Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.




  • Provision

    4

    expense was $106.8 million; $31.2 million excluding $75.6 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense

    5

    related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments) in the Bremer transaction, consistent with the prior quarter.


  • Net charge-offs were $26.5 million, or 24 bps of average loans, consistent with the prior quarter.


    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 21 bps.




  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.30% compared to 0.22%.


  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.24% compared to 1.29%.


  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, stood at $594.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $424.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, reflecting $75.6 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense

    5

    related to acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments) and $90.4 million of allowance related to acquired PCD loans.






NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN






Higher reflective of larger balance sheet and higher asset yields.




  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

    1

    increased to $521.9 million compared to $393.0 million, driven by Bremer, loan growth, higher asset yields and more days in the quarter, partly offset by higher funding costs.


  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

    1

    increased 26 bps to 3.53%.


  • Cost of total deposits was 1.93%, increasing 2 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 6 bps to 2.52%.










NONINTEREST INCOME






Increase driven by Bremer and organic growth of fee-based businesses.




  • Total noninterest income was $132.5 million, $111.6 million excluding a $21.0 million pre-tax gain associated with the freezing of benefits of the Bremer pension plan, compared to $93.8 million.


  • Excluding the pension plan gain and realized debt securities losses, noninterest income was up 18.8% driven by Bremer revenue as well as higher wealth fees, mortgage fees, and capital markets revenue.






NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Higher reflective of Bremer, disciplined expense management drives efficiency ratio lower.




  • Noninterest expense was $384.8 million and included $41.2 million of merger-related charges.


  • Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense

    1

    was $343.6 million, compared to $262.6 million, driven primarily by elevated operating costs and additional intangibles amortization, both related to the Bremer transaction.


  • The efficiency ratio

    1

    was 55.8%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio

    1

    was 50.2% compared to 53.7% and 51.8%, respectively.










INCOME TAXES






  • Income tax expense was $30.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.5% compared to 20.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.6% compared to 22.5%.


    • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was impacted by the Bremer transaction and the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by a $1.2 million benefit for the vesting of employee stock compensation.




  • Income tax expense included $5.8 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.3 million.










CAPITAL






Capital ratios remain strong.




  • Preliminary total risk-based capital down 109 bps to 12.59% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital down 103 bps to 11.20%, as strong retained earnings were more than offset by the Bremer transaction and loan growth.


  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.26%, down 6.4%.





CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST




Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to review second quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at

oldnational.com

and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 9394540. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on July 22, 2025 through August 5, 2025. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 9394540.





ABOUT OLD NATIONAL




Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at

oldnational.com

. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.





USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.



The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, a pension plan gain, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.



Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.



The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes a pension plan gain and debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.



The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.



In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.



Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS




This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this earnings release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this earnings release. You are advised to consult further disclosures we may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.


























CONTACTS:


Media: Rick Jillson

Investors: Lynell Durchholz

(812) 465-7267

(812) 464-1366

Rick.Jillson@oldnational.com

Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Financial Highlights (unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,

June 30,
June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024



2025


2024



Income Statement








Net interest income
$
514,790

$
387,643

$
394,180

$
391,724

$
388,421


$
902,433

$
744,879

FTE adjustment

1,3

7,063


5,360


5,777


6,144


6,340



12,423


12,593

Net interest income - tax equivalent basis

3

521,853


393,003


399,957


397,868


394,761



914,856


757,472

Provision for credit losses

106,835


31,403


27,017


28,497


36,214



138,238


55,105

Noninterest income

132,517


93,794


95,766


94,138


87,271



226,311


164,793

Noninterest expense

384,766


268,471


276,824


272,283


282,999



653,237


545,316

Net income available to common shareholders
$
121,375

$
140,625

$
149,839

$
139,768

$
117,196


$
262,000

$
233,446



Per Common Share Data








Weighted average diluted shares

361,436


321,016


318,803


317,331


316,461



340,250


304,207

EPS, diluted
$
0.34

$
0.44

$
0.47

$
0.44

$
0.37


$
0.77

$
0.77

Cash dividends

0.14


0.14


0.14


0.14


0.14



0.28


0.28

Dividend payout ratio

2

41
%

32
%

30
%

32
%

38
%


36
%

36
%

Book value
$
20.12

$
19.71

$
19.11

$
19.20

$
18.28


$
20.12

$
18.28

Stock price

21.34


21.19


21.71


18.66


17.19



21.34


17.19

Tangible book value

3

12.60


12.54


11.91


11.97


11.05



12.60


11.05



Performance Ratios








ROAA

0.77
%

1.08
%

1.14
%

1.08
%

0.92
%


0.91
%

0.95
%

ROAE

6.7
%

9.1
%

9.8
%

9.4
%

8.2
%


7.8
%

8.4
%

ROATCE

3

12.0
%

15.0
%

16.4
%

16.0
%

14.1
%


13.4
%

14.5
%

NIM (FTE)

3

3.53
%

3.27
%

3.30
%

3.32
%

3.33
%


3.41
%

3.31
%

Efficiency ratio

3

55.8
%

53.7
%

54.4
%

53.8
%

57.2
%


54.9
%

57.7
%

NCOs to average loans

0.24
%

0.24
%

0.21
%

0.19
%

0.16
%


0.24
%

0.15
%

ACL on loans to EOP loans

1.18
%

1.10
%

1.08
%

1.05
%

1.01
%


1.18
%

1.01
%

ACL

4

to EOP loans

1.24
%

1.16
%

1.14
%

1.12
%

1.08
%


1.24
%

1.08
%

NPLs to EOP loans

1.24
%

1.29
%

1.23
%

1.22
%

0.94
%


1.24
%

0.94
%



Balance Sheet (EOP)








Total loans
$
47,902,819

$
36,413,944

$
36,285,887

$
36,400,643

$
36,150,513


$
47,902,819

$
36,150,513

Total assets

70,979,805


53,877,944


53,552,272


53,602,293


53,119,645



70,979,805


53,119,645

Total deposits

54,357,683


41,034,572


40,823,560


40,845,746


39,999,228



54,357,683


39,999,228

Total borrowed funds

7,346,098


5,447,054


5,411,537


5,449,096


6,085,204



7,346,098


6,085,204

Total shareholders' equity

8,126,387


6,534,654


6,340,350


6,367,298


6,075,072



8,126,387


6,075,072



Capital Ratios





3








Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):








Tier 1 common equity

10.74
%

11.62
%

11.38
%

11.00
%

10.73
%


10.74
%

10.73
%

Tier 1 capital

11.20
%

12.23
%

11.98
%

11.60
%

11.33
%


11.20
%

11.33
%

Total capital

12.59
%

13.68
%

13.37
%

12.94
%

12.71
%


12.59
%

12.71
%

Leverage ratio (average assets)

9.26
%

9.44
%

9.21
%

9.05
%

8.90
%


9.26
%

8.90
%

Equity to assets (averages)

11.38
%

12.01
%

11.78
%

11.60
%

11.31
%


11.66
%

11.31
%

TCE to TA

7.26
%

7.76
%

7.41
%

7.44
%

6.94
%


7.26
%

6.94
%



Nonfinancial Data








Full-time equivalent employees

5,313


4,028


4,066


4,105


4,267



5,313


4,267

Banking centers

351


280


280


280


280



351


280


1

Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.






2

Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).






3

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.


June 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.




4

Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.














FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Income Statement (unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,

June 30,
June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024



2025


2024

Interest income
$
824,961

$
630,399

$
662,082

$
679,925

$
663,663


$
1,455,360

$
1,259,644

Less: interest expense

310,171


242,756


267,902


288,201


275,242



552,927


514,765

Net interest income

514,790


387,643


394,180


391,724


388,421



902,433


744,879

Provision for credit losses

106,835


31,403


27,017


28,497


36,214



138,238


55,105

Net interest income


after provision for credit losses

407,955


356,240


367,163


363,227


352,207



764,195


689,774

Wealth and investment services fees

35,817


29,648


30,012


29,117


29,358



65,465


57,662

Service charges on deposit accounts

23,878


21,156


20,577


20,350


19,350



45,034


37,248

Debit card and ATM fees

12,922


9,991


10,991


11,362


10,993



22,913


21,047

Mortgage banking revenue

10,032


6,879


7,026


7,669


7,064



16,911


11,542

Capital markets income

7,114


4,506


5,244


7,426


4,729



11,620


7,629

Company-owned life insurance

6,625


5,381


6,499


5,315


5,739



12,006


9,173

Other income

36,170


16,309


15,539


12,975


10,036



52,479


20,506

Debt securities gains (losses), net

(41
)

(76
)

(122
)

(76
)

2



(117
)

(14
)

Total noninterest income

132,517


93,794


95,766


94,138


87,271



226,311


164,793

Salaries and employee benefits

202,112


148,305


146,605


147,494


159,193



350,417


308,996

Occupancy

30,432


29,053


29,733


27,130


26,547



59,485


53,566

Equipment

12,566


8,901


9,325


9,888


8,704



21,467


17,375

Marketing

13,759


11,940


12,653


11,036


11,284



25,699


21,918

Technology

31,452


22,020


21,429


23,343


24,002



53,472


44,025

Communication

5,014


4,134


4,176


4,681


4,480



9,148


8,480

Professional fees

21,931


7,919


11,055


7,278


10,552



29,850


16,958

FDIC assessment

13,409


9,700


11,970


11,722


9,676



23,109


20,989

Amortization of intangibles

19,630


6,830


7,237


7,411


7,425



26,460


12,880

Amortization of tax credit investments

5,815


3,424


4,556


3,277


2,747



9,239


5,496

Other expense

28,646


16,245


18,085


19,023


18,389



44,891


34,633

Total noninterest expense

384,766


268,471


276,824


272,283


282,999



653,237


545,316

Income before income taxes

155,706


181,563


186,105


185,082


156,479



337,269


309,251

Income tax expense

30,298


36,904


32,232


41,280


35,250



67,202


67,738

Net income
$
125,408

$
144,659

$
153,873

$
143,802

$
121,229


$
270,067

$
241,513

Preferred dividends

(4,033
)

(4,034
)

(4,034
)

(4,034
)

(4,033
)


(8,067
)

(8,067
)

Net income applicable to common shares
$
121,375

$
140,625

$
149,839

$
139,768

$
117,196


$
262,000

$
233,446










EPS, diluted
$
0.34

$
0.44

$
0.47

$
0.44

$
0.37


$
0.77

$
0.77


Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding








Basic

360,155


315,925


315,673


315,622


315,585



338,162


303,283

Diluted

361,436


321,016


318,803


317,331


316,461



340,250


304,207

(EOP)

391,818


319,236


318,980


318,955


318,969



391,818


318,969






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)

($ in thousands)


June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Assets





Cash and due from banks
$
637,556

$
486,061

$
394,450

$
498,120

$
428,665

Money market and other interest-earning investments

1,171,015


753,719


833,518


693,450


804,381

Investments:





Treasury and government-sponsored agencies

2,445,733


2,364,170


2,289,903


2,335,716


2,207,004

Mortgage-backed securities

9,632,206


6,458,023


6,175,103


6,085,826


5,890,371

States and political subdivisions

1,590,272


1,589,555


1,637,379


1,665,128


1,678,597

Other securities

852,687


755,348


781,656


783,079


775,623

Total investments

14,520,898


11,167,096


10,884,041


10,869,749


10,551,595

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

77,618


40,424


34,483


62,376


66,126

Loans:





Commercial

14,662,916


10,650,615


10,288,560


10,408,095


10,332,631

Commercial and agriculture real estate

21,879,785


16,135,327


16,307,486


16,356,216


16,016,958

Residential real estate

8,212,242


6,771,694


6,797,586


6,757,896


6,894,957

Consumer

3,147,876


2,856,308


2,892,255


2,878,436


2,905,967

Total loans

47,902,819


36,413,944


36,285,887


36,400,643


36,150,513

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(565,109
)

(401,932
)

(392,522
)

(380,840
)

(366,335
)

Premises and equipment, net

682,539


584,664


588,970


599,528


601,945

Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,944,372


2,289,268


2,296,098


2,305,084


2,306,204

Company-owned life insurance

1,046,693


859,211


859,851


863,723


862,032

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

2,561,404


1,685,489


1,767,496


1,690,460


1,714,519

Total assets
$
70,979,805

$
53,877,944

$
53,552,272

$
53,602,293

$
53,119,645








Liabilities and Equity





Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
12,652,556

$
9,186,314

$
9,399,019

$
9,429,285

$
9,336,042

Interest-bearing:





Checking and NOW accounts

9,194,738


7,736,014


7,538,987


7,314,245


7,680,865

Savings accounts

5,058,819


4,715,329


4,753,279


4,781,447


4,983,811

Money market accounts

16,564,125


11,638,653


11,807,228


11,601,461


10,485,491

Other time deposits

7,613,377


6,212,898


5,819,970


6,010,070


5,688,432

Total core deposits

51,083,615


39,489,208


39,318,483


39,136,508


38,174,641

Brokered deposits

3,274,068


1,545,364


1,505,077


1,709,238


1,824,587

Total deposits

54,357,683


41,034,572


40,823,560


40,845,746


39,999,228







Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings

340,246


170


385


135,263


250,154

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

297,637


290,256


268,975


244,626


240,713

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,835,918


4,514,354


4,452,559


4,471,153


4,744,560

Other borrowings

872,297


642,274


689,618


598,054


849,777

Total borrowed funds

7,346,098


5,447,054


5,411,537


5,449,096


6,085,204

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,149,637


861,664


976,825


940,153


960,141

Total liabilities

62,853,418


47,343,290


47,211,922


47,234,995


47,044,573

Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings

8,725,995


7,183,163


7,086,393


6,971,054


6,866,480

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(599,608
)

(648,509
)

(746,043
)

(603,756
)

(791,408
)

Total shareholders' equity

8,126,387


6,534,654


6,340,350


6,367,298


6,075,072

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
70,979,805

$
53,877,944

$
53,552,272

$
53,602,293

$
53,119,645
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)

($ in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024



Average
Income

1

/
Yield/

Average
Income

1

/
Yield/

Average
Income

1

/
Yield/

Earning Assets:

Balance
Expense
Rate

Balance
Expense
Rate

Balance
Expense
Rate

Money market and other interest-earning investments

$
1,424,700

$
14,791
4.16
%

$
791,067

$
8,815
4.52
%

$
814,944

$
11,311
5.58
%

Investments:












Treasury and government-sponsored agencies


2,396,691


20,820
3.47
%


2,318,869


20,019
3.45
%


2,208,935


21,531
3.90
%

Mortgage-backed securities


8,567,318


87,734
4.10
%


6,287,825


54,523
3.47
%


5,828,225


47,904
3.29
%

States and political subdivisions


1,596,899


13,402
3.36
%


1,610,819


13,242
3.29
%


1,686,994


14,290
3.39
%

Other securities


970,581


15,770
6.50
%


770,839


10,512
5.45
%


788,571


12,583
6.38
%

Total investments


13,531,489


137,726
4.07
%


10,988,352


98,296
3.58
%


10,512,725


96,308
3.66
%

Loans:

2












Commercial


13,240,876


219,446
6.63
%


10,397,991


165,595
6.37
%


10,345,098


183,425
7.09
%

Commercial and agriculture real estate


20,022,403


316,422
6.32
%


16,213,606


245,935
6.07
%


15,870,809


260,407
6.56
%

Residential real estate loans


7,792,440


88,852
4.56
%


6,815,091


67,648
3.97
%


6,952,942


67,683
3.89
%

Consumer


3,049,341


54,787
7.21
%


2,871,213


49,470
6.99
%


2,910,331


50,869
7.03
%

Total loans


44,105,060


679,507
6.16
%


36,297,901


528,648
5.83
%


36,079,180


562,384
6.24
%














Total earning assets

$
59,061,249

$
832,024
5.64
%

$
48,077,320

$
635,759
5.30
%

$
47,406,849

$
670,003
5.66
%














Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans


(404,871
)




(398,765
)




(331,043
)















Non-earning Assets:












Cash and due from banks

$
426,513




$
372,428




$
430,256



Other assets


6,403,239





5,394,600





5,341,022
















Total assets

$
65,486,130




$
53,445,583




$
52,847,084
















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:












Checking and NOW accounts

$
8,594,591

$
29,291
1.37
%

$
7,526,294

$
23,850
1.29
%

$
8,189,454

$
34,398
1.69
%

Savings accounts


4,968,232


3,777
0.30
%


4,692,239


3,608
0.31
%


5,044,800


5,254
0.42
%

Money market accounts


15,055,735


110,933
2.96
%


11,664,650


88,381
3.07
%


10,728,156


102,560
3.84
%

Other time deposits


7,092,124


67,204
3.80
%


5,996,108


56,485
3.82
%


5,358,103


56,586
4.25
%

Total interest-bearing core deposits


35,710,682


211,205
2.37
%


29,879,291


172,324
2.34
%


29,320,513


198,798
2.73
%

Brokered deposits


2,530,726


28,883
4.58
%


1,546,756


18,171
4.76
%


1,244,237


17,008
5.50
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


38,241,408


240,088
2.52
%


31,426,047


190,495
2.46
%


30,564,750


215,806
2.84
%














Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings


88,603


953
4.31
%


148,130


1,625
4.45
%


148,835


1,986
5.37
%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


295,948


636
0.86
%


272,961


551
0.82
%


249,939


639
1.03
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


6,037,462


59,042
3.92
%


4,464,590


41,896
3.81
%


4,473,978


44,643
4.01
%

Other borrowings


828,214


9,452
4.58
%


675,759


8,189
4.91
%


891,609


12,168
5.49
%

Total borrowed funds


7,250,227


70,083
3.88
%


5,561,440


52,261
3.81
%


5,764,361


59,436
4.15
%














Total interest-bearing liabilities

$
45,491,635

$
310,171
2.73
%

$
36,987,487

$
242,756
2.66
%

$
36,329,111

$
275,242
3.05
%














Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Demand deposits

$
11,568,854




$
9,096,676




$
9,558,675



Other liabilities


973,525





944,935





980,322



Shareholders' equity


7,452,116





6,416,485





5,978,976
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
65,486,130




$
53,445,583




$
52,847,084
















Net interest rate spread



2.91
%



2.64
%



2.61
%














Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.49
%



3.23
%



3.28
%














Net interest margin (FTE)

3



3.53
%



3.27
%



3.33
%














FTE adjustment


$
7,063



$
5,360



$
6,340















1

Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.


2

Includes loans held-for-sale.


3

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)

($ in thousands)





















Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024



Average
Income

1

/
Yield/

Average
Income

1

/
Yield/

Earning Assets:

Balance
Expense
Rate

Balance
Expense
Rate

Money market and other interest-earning investments

$
1,109,634

$
23,606
4.29
%

$
786,094

$
21,296
5.45
%

Investments:








Treasury and government-sponsored agencies


2,357,995


40,839
3.46
%


2,285,706


44,797
3.92
%

Mortgage-backed securities


7,433,868


142,257
3.83
%


5,592,655


86,792
3.10
%

States and political subdivisions


1,603,821


26,644
3.32
%


1,683,585


28,266
3.36
%

Other securities


871,262


26,282
6.03
%


779,504


24,756
6.35
%

Total investments

$
12,266,946

$
236,022
3.85
%

$
10,341,450

$
184,611
3.57
%

Loans:

2








Commercial


11,827,287


385,041
6.51
%


9,942,741


350,688
7.05
%

Commercial and agriculture real estate


18,128,526


562,357
6.20
%


15,119,590


490,493
6.49
%

Residential real estate loans


7,306,465


156,500
4.28
%


6,823,378


130,686
3.83
%

Consumer


2,960,769


104,257
7.10
%


2,777,711


94,463
6.84
%

Total loans


40,223,047


1,208,155
6.01
%


34,663,420


1,066,330
6.16
%










Total earning assets

$
53,599,627

$
1,467,783
5.48
%

$
45,790,964

$
1,272,237
5.56
%










Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans


(401,835
)




(322,256
)











Non-earning Assets:








Cash and due from banks

$
399,620




$
396,466



Other assets


5,901,705





5,151,308












Total assets

$
59,499,117




$
51,016,482












Interest-Bearing Liabilities:








Checking and NOW accounts

$
8,063,393

$
53,141
1.33
%

$
7,665,327

$
59,650
1.56
%

Savings accounts


4,830,998


7,385
0.31
%


5,035,100


10,271
0.41
%

Money market accounts


13,369,560


199,314
3.01
%


10,322,808


196,773
3.83
%

Other time deposits


6,547,143


123,689
3.81
%


5,023,620


104,018
4.16
%

Total interest-bearing core deposits


32,811,094


383,529
2.36
%


28,046,855


370,712
2.66
%

Brokered deposits


2,041,459


47,054
4.65
%


1,145,744


30,533
5.36
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


34,852,553


430,583
2.49
%


29,192,599


401,245
2.76
%










Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings


118,202


2,578
4.40
%


108,962


2,947
5.44
%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


284,518


1,187
0.84
%


273,088


1,556
1.15
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


5,255,372


100,938
3.87
%


4,430,236


85,810
3.90
%

Other borrowings


752,408


17,641
4.73
%


858,727


23,207
5.43
%

Total borrowed funds


6,410,500


122,344
3.85
%


5,671,013


113,520
4.03
%










Total interest-bearing liabilities


41,263,053


552,927
2.70
%


34,863,612


514,765
2.97
%










Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Demand deposits

$
10,339,594




$
9,408,406



Other liabilities


959,309





972,205



Shareholders' equity


6,937,161





5,772,259












Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
59,499,117




$
51,016,482












Net interest rate spread



2.78
%



2.59
%










Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.37
%



3.25
%










Net interest margin (FTE)

3



3.41
%



3.31
%










FTE adjustment


$
12,423



$
12,593











1

Interest income is reflected on a FTE.


2

Includes loans held-for-sale.









3

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)

($ in thousands)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,

June 30,
June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024



2025


2024


Allowance for credit losses:








Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans
$
401,932

$
392,522

$
380,840

$
366,335

$
319,713


$
392,522

$
307,610

Allowance established for acquired PCD loans

90,442










2,803


23,922



90,442


23,922

Provision for credit losses on loans

99,263


31,026


30,417


29,176


36,745



130,289


60,598

Gross charge-offs

(29,954
)

(24,540
)

(21,278
)

(18,965
)

(17,041
)


(54,494
)

(31,061
)

Gross recoveries

3,426


2,924


2,543


1,491


2,996



6,350


5,266

NCOs

(26,528
)

(21,616
)

(18,735
)

(17,474
)

(14,045
)


(48,144
)

(25,795
)

Ending allowance for credit losses on loans
$
565,109

$
401,932

$
392,522

$
380,840

$
366,335


$
565,109

$
366,335

Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
$
22,031

$
21,654

$
25,054

$
25,733

$
26,264


$
21,654

$
31,226

Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

7,572


377


(3,400
)

(679
)

(531
)


7,949


(5,493
)

Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
$
29,603

$
22,031

$
21,654

$
25,054

$
25,733


$
29,603

$
25,733

Allowance for credit losses
$
594,712

$
423,963

$
414,176

$
405,894

$
392,068


$
594,712

$
392,068

Provision for credit losses on loans
$
99,263

$
31,026

$
30,417

$
29,176

$
36,745


$
130,289

$
60,598

Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

7,572


377


(3,400
)

(679
)

(531
)


7,949


(5,493
)

Provision for credit losses
$
106,835

$
31,403

$
27,017

$
28,497

$
36,214


$
138,238

$
55,105

NCOs / average loans

1

0.24
%

0.24
%

0.21
%

0.19
%

0.16
%


0.24
%

0.15
%

Average loans

1
$
44,075,472

$
36,284,059

$
36,410,414

$
36,299,544

$
36,053,845


$
40,201,289

$
34,648,292

EOP loans

1

47,902,819


36,413,944


36,285,887


36,400,643


36,150,513



47,902,819


36,150,513

ACL on loans / EOP loans

1

1.18
%

1.10
%

1.08
%

1.05
%

1.01
%


1.18
%

1.01
%

ACL / EOP loans

1

1.24
%

1.16
%

1.14
%

1.12
%

1.08
%


1.24
%

1.08
%


Underperforming Assets:








Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
$
16,893

$
6,757

$
4,060

$
1,177

$
5,251


$
16,893

$
5,251

Nonaccrual loans

594,709


469,211


447,979


443,597


340,181



594,709


340,181

Foreclosed assets

7,986


6,301


4,294


4,077


8,290



7,986


8,290

Total underperforming assets
$
619,588

$
482,269

$
456,333

$
448,851

$
353,722


$
619,588