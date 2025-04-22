Old National Bancorp Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with $140.6 Million Net Income

Old National Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $140.6 million, highlighting growth in deposits and loans.

Quiver AI Summary

Old National Bancorp reported a strong first quarter for 2025, with net income applicable to common shares at $140.6 million, equivalent to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44; adjusted figures showed net income of $145.5 million and an EPS of $0.45 after accounting for merger-related charges. CEO Jim Ryan highlighted the bank's solid loan growth and effective expense management, which contributed to these results as it prepares for its upcoming merger with Bremer Bank, set to close on May 1, 2025. Total deposits grew by 2.1% to $41.0 billion, driven by seasonal trends, while total loans increased by 1.5% to $36.5 billion. The bank's efficiency ratio improved, underscoring disciplined cost control, and it maintained a strong capital position with Tier 1 common equity at 11.62%. Overall, the results demonstrated Old National's ability to succeed amid economic challenges.

Potential Positives

Old National Bancorp reported a strong net income of $140.6 million for Q1 2025, with an adjusted net income of $145.5 million, showcasing solid financial performance.

The company demonstrated growth in total deposits, which increased by 2.1% annualized, reflecting a strong deposit franchise and operational resilience.

Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) was reported at 15.0% on a GAAP basis and 15.5% on an adjusted basis, indicating effective use of equity as well as strong profitability metrics.

The acquisition of Bremer Bank is set to close on May 1, 2025, further positioning Old National for growth and enhanced market presence.

Potential Negatives

Net charge-offs increased from 21 basis points to 24 basis points of average loans, indicating a slight deterioration in credit quality.

The net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points to 3.27%, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining profitability from interest income.

A decline in average total deposits by 6.2% annualized, despite a reported increase in period-end total deposits, raises concerns about overall deposit stability and sourcing liquidity.

FAQ

What were Old National Bancorp's 1Q25 net income figures?

Old National Bancorp reported a net income of $140.6 million for 1Q25, or $0.44 per diluted share.

What factors drove the first-quarter results?

The results were driven by a strong deposit franchise, solid loan growth, and disciplined expense management.

When is the merger with Bremer Bank expected to close?

The merger with Bremer Bank is anticipated to close on May 1, 2025.

How did total deposits change in 1Q25?

Total deposits increased to $41.0 billion, reflecting a 2.1% annualized growth rate.

What was the efficiency ratio reported for 1Q25?

The efficiency ratio for Old National Bancorp was reported at 53.7% for 1Q25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $145.5 million and $0.45 on an adjusted







1







basis, respectively.













CEO COMMENTARY



:









"Old National reported better-than-expected first-quarter results driven by our peer-leading deposit franchise, solid loan growth and disciplined expense management," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "These results demonstrate our ability to navigate a challenging and uncertain economic environment, setting us up favorably as we move into the second quarter and, importantly, as we prepare for our partnership with Bremer Bank which we anticipate closing on May 1, 2025."















FIRST





QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS







2





:











Net Income















Net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares



1



of $145.5 million

















Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.44; adjusted EPS



1



of $0.45



























Net Interest





Income/NIM















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



1



of $393.0 million

















Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis



1



("NIM") of 3.27%, down 3 basis points ("bps")



























Operating





Performance















Pre-provision net revenue



1



("PPNR") of $218.3 million; adjusted PPNR



1



of $224.3 million

















Noninterest expense of $268.5 million; adjusted noninterest expense



1



of $262.6 million

















Efficiency ratio



1



of 53.7%; adjusted efficiency ratio



1



of 51.8%



























Deposits and





Funding















Period-end total deposits of $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized

















Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps



























Loans and





Credit





Quality















End-of-period total loans



3



of $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized

















Provision for credit losses



4



("provision") of $31.4 million

















Net charge-offs of $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans; 21 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition

















30+ day delinquencies of 0.22% and nonaccrual loans of 1.29% of total loans























Return





Profile &





Capital











Return on average tangible common equity



1



("ROATCE") of 15.0%; adjusted ROATCE



1



of 15.5%



Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 15.0%; adjusted ROATCE of 15.5%



Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 11.62%, up 24 bps



























Notable





Items











$5.9 million of pre-tax merger-related charges





























1







Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release







2







Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted







3







Includes loans held-for-sale







4







Includes the provision for unfunded commitments









RESULTS OF OPERATIONS







2









Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.





Included in first quarter results were pre-tax charges of $5.9 million for merger-related expenses. Excluding these charges and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income



1



was $145.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share.











DEPOSITS AND FUNDING













Growth in core deposits driven by normal seasonal patterns in business checking and public funds, along with growth in community deposits.









Period-end total deposits were $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized.



Period-end total deposits were $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized.



On average, total deposits for the first quarter were $40.5 billion, down 6.2% annualized.



On average, total deposits for the first quarter were $40.5 billion, down 6.2% annualized.



Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps.



Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps.



A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.













LOANS













Balanced commercial loan production, growth and pipeline.









Period-end total loans



3



were $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized; up 2.3% annualized excluding $71 million of commercial real estate loan sales.



Period-end total loans were $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized; up 2.3% annualized excluding $71 million of commercial real estate loan sales.



Total commercial loan production in the first quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.4 billion.



Total commercial loan production in the first quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.4 billion.



Average total loans in the first quarter were $36.3 billion, a decrease of $128.2 million, or down 1.4% annualized.













CREDIT QUALITY













Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.









Provision



4



expense was $31.4 million compared to $27.0 million.



Provision expense was $31.4 million compared to $27.0 million.



Net charge-offs were $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans compared to 21 bps.





Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 21 bps compared to 17 bps.







Net charge-offs were $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans compared to 21 bps.



30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% compared to 0.27%.



30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% compared to 0.27%.



Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.29% compared to 1.23%.



Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.29% compared to 1.23%.



Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $119.2 million.



Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $119.2 million.



The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $424.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $414.2 million, or 1.14% of total loans.













NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN













Lower reflective of lower accretion and number of days.









Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



1



decreased to $393.0 million compared to $400.0 million, driven by lower accretion, fewer days in the quarter and earning asset mix, partly offset by lower funding costs.



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased to $393.0 million compared to $400.0 million, driven by lower accretion, fewer days in the quarter and earning asset mix, partly offset by lower funding costs.



Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis



1



decreased 3 bps to 3.27%.



Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 3 bps to 3.27%.



Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $12.3 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin



1



, compared to $18.5 million, or 15 bps of net interest margin



1



.



Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $12.3 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin , compared to $18.5 million, or 15 bps of net interest margin .



Cost of total deposits was 1.91%, decreasing 17 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 25 bps to 2.46%.













NONINTEREST INCOME













Impacted by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.









Total noninterest income was $93.8 million compared to $95.8 million.



Total noninterest income was $93.8 million compared to $95.8 million.



Noninterest income decreased 2.1% driven by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.





Other income was impacted by $4.8 million of gains on the sale of $71 million of commercial real estate loans in the first quarter of 2025 and $8 million of equity investments recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2024.







Noninterest income decreased 2.1% driven by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.











NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Disciplined expense management.









Noninterest expense was $268.5 million and included $5.9 million of merger-related charges.





Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense



1



was $262.6 million, compared to $268.7 million; decrease driven by lower FDIC assessment expense and tax credit amortization.







Noninterest expense was $268.5 million and included $5.9 million of merger-related charges.



The efficiency ratio



1



was 53.7%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio



1



was 51.8% compared to 54.4% and 51.8%, respectively.













INCOME TAXES













Income tax expense was $36.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.3% compared to 17.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 22.6% compared to 19.8%.





The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by $1.2 million for the vesting of employee stock compensation and the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by $5.9 million for the resolution of tax matters.







Income tax expense was $36.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.3% compared to 17.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 22.6% compared to 19.8%.



Income tax expense included $5.3 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.2 million.













CAPITAL













Capital ratios remain strong.









Preliminary total risk-based capital up 31 bps to 13.68% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 25 bps to 12.23%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.



Preliminary total risk-based capital up 31 bps to 13.68% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 25 bps to 12.23%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.



Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.76%, up 4.7%.











CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST









Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to review first quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at



oldnational.com



and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 5176690. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on April 22, 2025 through May 6, 2025. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 5176690.









ABOUT OLD NATIONAL









Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at



oldnational.com



. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.









USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.





The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.





Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.





The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.





The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.





In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.





Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the possibility that the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer") does not close when expected; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of Old National’s common stock to be issued in the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.













CONTACTS:





















Media: Rick Vach









Investors: Lynell Durchholz









(904) 535-9489









(812) 464-1366









Rick.Vach@oldnational.com









Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com

















































Financial Highlights (unaudited)













($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)









































Three Months Ended













March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,





March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024

















Income Statement

































Net interest income





$





387,643









$





394,180









$





391,724









$





388,421









$





356,458













FTE adjustment



1,3











5,360













5,777













6,144













6,340













6,253













Net interest income - tax equivalent basis



3











393,003













399,957













397,868













394,761













362,711













Provision for credit losses









31,403













27,017













28,497













36,214













18,891













Noninterest income









93,794













95,766













94,138













87,271













77,522













Noninterest expense









268,471













276,824













272,283













282,999













262,317













Net income available to common shareholders





$





140,625









$





149,839









$





139,768









$





117,196









$





116,250

















Per Common Share Data

































Weighted average diluted shares









321,016













318,803













317,331













316,461













292,207













EPS, diluted





$





0.44









$





0.47









$





0.44









$





0.37









$





0.40













Cash dividends









0.14













0.14













0.14













0.14













0.14













Dividend payout ratio



2











32





%









30





%









32





%









38





%









35





%









Book value





$





19.71









$





19.11









$





19.20









$





18.28









$





18.24













Stock price









21.19













21.71













18.66













17.19













17.41













Tangible book value



3











12.54













11.91













11.97













11.05













11.10

















Performance Ratios

































ROAA









1.08





%









1.14





%









1.08





%









0.92





%









0.98





%









ROAE









9.1





%









9.8





%









9.4





%









8.2





%









8.7





%









ROATCE



3











15.0





%









16.4





%









16.0





%









14.1





%









14.9





%









NIM (FTE)



3











3.27





%









3.30





%









3.32





%









3.33





%









3.28





%









Efficiency ratio



3











53.7





%









54.4





%









53.8





%









57.2





%









58.3





%









NCOs to average loans









0.24





%









0.21





%









0.19





%









0.16





%









0.14





%









ACL on loans to EOP loans









1.10





%









1.08





%









1.05





%









1.01





%









0.95





%









ACL



4



to EOP loans









1.16





%









1.14





%









1.12





%









1.08





%









1.03





%









NPLs to EOP loans









1.29





%









1.23





%









1.22





%









0.94





%









0.98





%













Balance Sheet (EOP)

































Total loans





$





36,413,944









$





36,285,887









$





36,400,643









$





36,150,513









$





33,623,319













Total assets









53,877,944













53,552,272













53,602,293













53,119,645













49,534,918













Total deposits









41,034,572













40,823,560













40,845,746













39,999,228













37,699,418













Total borrowed funds









5,447,054













5,411,537













5,449,096













6,085,204













5,331,161













Total shareholders' equity









6,534,654













6,340,350













6,367,298













6,075,072













5,595,408

















Capital Ratios









3

































Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):





























Tier 1 common equity









11.62





%









11.38





%









11.00





%









10.73





%









10.76





%









Tier 1 capital









12.23





%









11.98





%









11.60





%









11.33





%









11.40





%









Total capital









13.68





%









13.37





%









12.94





%









12.71





%









12.74





%









Leverage ratio (average assets)









9.44





%









9.21





%









9.05





%









8.90





%









8.96





%









Equity to assets (averages)









12.01





%









11.78





%









11.60





%









11.31





%









11.32





%









TCE to TA









7.76





%









7.41





%









7.44





%









6.94





%









6.86





%













Nonfinancial Data

































Full-time equivalent employees









4,028













4,066













4,105













4,267













3,955













Banking centers









280













280













280













280













258















1



Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.



















2



Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).



















3



Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.





March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.











4



Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.













































FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets





















































Income Statement (unaudited)













($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended













March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,





March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024













Interest income





$





630,399









$





662,082









$





679,925









$





663,663









$





595,981













Less: interest expense









242,756













267,902













288,201













275,242













239,523













Net interest income









387,643













394,180













391,724













388,421













356,458













Provision for credit losses









31,403













27,017













28,497













36,214













18,891













Net interest income





after provision for credit losses









356,240













367,163













363,227













352,207













337,567













Wealth and investment services fees









29,648













30,012













29,117













29,358













28,304













Service charges on deposit accounts









21,156













20,577













20,350













19,350













17,898













Debit card and ATM fees









9,991













10,991













11,362













10,993













10,054













Mortgage banking revenue









6,879













7,026













7,669













7,064













4,478













Capital markets income









4,506













5,244













7,426













4,729













2,900













Company-owned life insurance









5,381













6,499













5,315













5,739













3,434













Other income









16,309













15,539













12,975













10,036













10,470













Debt securities gains (losses), net









(76





)









(122





)









(76





)









2













(16





)









Total noninterest income









93,794













95,766













94,138













87,271













77,522













Salaries and employee benefits









148,305













146,605













147,494













159,193













149,803













Occupancy









29,053













29,733













27,130













26,547













27,019













Equipment









8,901













9,325













9,888













8,704













8,671













Marketing









11,940













12,653













11,036













11,284













10,634













Technology









22,020













21,429













23,343













24,002













20,023













Communication









4,134













4,176













4,681













4,480













4,000













Professional fees









7,919













11,055













7,278













10,552













6,406













FDIC assessment









9,700













11,970













11,722













9,676













11,313













Amortization of intangibles









6,830













7,237













7,411













7,425













5,455













Amortization of tax credit investments









3,424













4,556













3,277













2,747













2,749













Other expense









16,245













18,085













19,023













18,389













16,244













Total noninterest expense









268,471













276,824













272,283













282,999













262,317













Income before income taxes









181,563













186,105













185,082













156,479













152,772













Income tax expense









36,904













32,232













41,280













35,250













32,488













Net income





$





144,659









$





153,873









$





143,802









$





121,229









$





120,284













Preferred dividends









(4,034





)









(4,034





)









(4,034





)









(4,033





)









(4,034





)









Net income applicable to common shares





$





140,625









$





149,839









$





139,768









$





117,196









$





116,250









































EPS, diluted





$





0.44









$





0.47









$





0.44









$





0.37









$





0.40















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding































Basic









315,925













315,673













315,622













315,585













290,980













Diluted









321,016













318,803













317,331













316,461













292,207













Common shares outstanding (EOP)









319,236













318,980













318,955













318,969













293,330





























































































End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)













($ in thousands)













March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,





March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















Assets































Cash and due from banks





$





486,061









$





394,450









$





498,120









$





428,665









$





350,990













Money market and other interest-earning investments









753,719













833,518













693,450













804,381













588,509













Investments:





























Treasury and government-sponsored agencies









2,364,170













2,289,903













2,335,716













2,207,004













2,243,754













Mortgage-backed securities









6,458,023













6,175,103













6,085,826













5,890,371













5,566,881













States and political subdivisions









1,589,555













1,637,379













1,665,128













1,678,597













1,672,061













Other securities









755,348













781,656













783,079













775,623













760,847













Total investments









11,167,096













10,884,041













10,869,749













10,551,595













10,243,543













Loans held-for-sale, at fair value









40,424













34,483













62,376













66,126













19,418













Loans:





























Commercial









10,650,615













10,288,560













10,408,095













10,332,631













9,648,269













Commercial and agriculture real estate









16,135,327













16,307,486













16,356,216













16,016,958













14,653,958













Residential real estate









6,771,694













6,797,586













6,757,896













6,894,957













6,661,379













Consumer









2,856,308













2,892,255













2,878,436













2,905,967













2,659,713













Total loans









36,413,944













36,285,887













36,400,643













36,150,513













33,623,319













Allowance for credit losses on loans









(401,932





)









(392,522





)









(380,840





)









(366,335





)









(319,713





)









Premises and equipment, net









584,664













588,970













599,528













601,945













564,007













Goodwill and other intangible assets









2,289,268













2,296,098













2,305,084













2,306,204













2,095,511













Company-owned life insurance









859,211













859,851













863,723













862,032













767,423













Accrued interest receivable and other assets









1,685,489













1,767,496













1,690,460













1,714,519













1,601,911













Total assets





$





53,877,944









$





53,552,272









$





53,602,293









$





53,119,645









$





49,534,918











































Liabilities and Equity































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits





$





9,186,314









$





9,399,019









$





9,429,285









$





9,336,042









$





9,257,709













Interest-bearing:





























Checking and NOW accounts









7,736,014













7,538,987













7,314,245













7,680,865













7,236,667













Savings accounts









4,715,329













4,753,279













4,781,447













4,983,811













5,020,095













Money market accounts









11,638,653













11,807,228













11,601,461













10,485,491













10,234,113













Other time deposits









6,212,898













5,819,970













6,010,070













5,688,432













4,760,659













Total core deposits









39,489,208













39,318,483













39,136,508













38,174,641













36,509,243













Brokered deposits









1,545,364













1,505,077













1,709,238













1,824,587













1,190,175













Total deposits









41,034,572













40,823,560













40,845,746













39,999,228













37,699,418









































Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings









170













385













135,263













250,154













50,416













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









290,256













268,975













244,626













240,713













274,493













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









4,514,354













4,452,559













4,471,153













4,744,560













4,193,039













Other borrowings









642,274













689,618













598,054













849,777













813,213













Total borrowed funds









5,447,054













5,411,537













5,449,096













6,085,204













5,331,161













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









861,664













976,825













940,153













960,141













908,931













Total liabilities









47,343,290













47,211,922













47,234,995













47,044,573













43,939,510













Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings









7,183,163













7,086,393













6,971,054













6,866,480













6,375,036













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









(648,509





)









(746,043





)









(603,756





)









(791,408





)









(779,628





)









Total shareholders' equity









6,534,654













6,340,350













6,367,298













6,075,072













5,595,408













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





53,877,944









$





53,552,272









$





53,602,293









$





53,119,645









$





49,534,918





























































































Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)













($ in thousands)

































































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024

















Average





Income



1



/





Yield/









Average





Income



1



/





Yield/









Average





Income



1



/





Yield/









Earning Assets:









Balance





Expense





Rate









Balance





Expense





Rate









Balance





Expense





Rate









Money market and other interest-earning investments









$





791,067









$





8,815





4.52





%









$





1,072,509









$





12,843





4.76





%









$





757,244









$





9,985





5.30





%









Investments:

























































Treasury and government-sponsored agencies













2,318,869













20,019





3.45





%













2,325,120













20,841





3.59





%













2,362,477













23,266





3.94





%









Mortgage-backed securities













6,287,825













54,523





3.47





%













6,149,775













50,416





3.28





%













5,357,085













38,888





2.90





%









States and political subdivisions













1,610,819













13,242





3.29





%













1,654,591













13,698





3.31





%













1,680,175













13,976





3.33





%









Other securities













770,839













10,512





5.45





%













783,708













10,518





5.37





%













770,438













12,173





6.32





%









Total investments













10,988,352













98,296





3.58





%













10,913,194













95,473





3.50





%













10,170,175













88,303





3.47





%









Loans:



2



























































Commercial













10,397,991













165,595





6.37





%













10,401,056













176,996





6.81





%













9,540,385













167,263





7.01





%









Commercial and agriculture real estate













16,213,606













245,935





6.07





%













16,326,802













263,062





6.44





%













14,368,370













230,086





6.41





%









Residential real estate loans













6,815,091













67,648





3.97





%













6,814,829













68,346





4.01





%













6,693,814













63,003





3.76





%









Consumer













2,871,213













49,470





6.99





%













2,883,413













51,139





7.06





%













2,645,091













43,594





6.63





%









Total loans













36,297,901













528,648





5.83





%













36,426,100













559,543





6.14





%













33,247,660













503,946





6.07





%

































































Total earning assets









$





48,077,320









$





635,759





5.30





%









$





48,411,803









$





667,859





5.52





%









$





44,175,079









$





602,234





5.46





%

































































Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans













(398,765





)





















(382,799





)





















(313,470





)









































































Non-earning Assets:

























































Cash and due from banks









$





372,428





















$





370,932





















$





362,676





















Other assets













5,394,600

























5,402,359

























4,961,595













































































Total assets









$





53,445,583





















$





53,802,295





















$





49,185,880













































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

























































Checking and NOW accounts









$





7,526,294









$





23,850





1.29





%









$





7,338,532









$





23,747





1.29





%









$





7,141,201









$





25,252





1.42





%









Savings accounts













4,692,239













3,608





0.31





%













4,750,387













4,467





0.37





%













5,025,400













5,017





0.40





%









Money market accounts













11,664,650













88,381





3.07





%













11,900,305













103,818





3.47





%













9,917,572













94,213





3.82





%









Other time deposits













5,996,108













56,485





3.82





%













5,985,911













61,679





4.10





%













4,689,136













47,432





4.07





%









Total interest-bearing core deposits













29,879,291













172,324





2.34





%













29,975,135













193,711





2.57





%













26,773,309













171,914





2.58





%









Brokered deposits













1,546,756













18,171





4.76





%













1,662,698













21,579





5.16





%













1,047,140













13,525





5.19





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













31,426,047













190,495





2.46





%













31,637,833













215,290





2.71





%













27,820,449













185,439





2.68





%

































































Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings













148,130













1,625





4.45





%













433













23





21.13





%













69,090













961





5.59





%









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













272,961













551





0.82





%













249,133













584





0.93





%













296,236













917





1.25





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances













4,464,590













41,896





3.81





%













4,461,733













43,788





3.90





%













4,386,492













41,167





3.77





%









Other borrowings













675,759













8,189





4.91





%













669,580













8,217





4.88





%













825,846













11,039





5.38





%









Total borrowed funds













5,561,440













52,261





3.81





%













5,380,879













52,612





3.89





%













5,577,664













54,084





3.90





%

































































Total interest-bearing liabilities









$





36,987,487









$





242,756





2.66





%









$





37,018,712









$





267,902





2.88





%









$





33,398,113









$





239,523





2.88





%

































































Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















































Demand deposits









$





9,096,676





















$





9,509,446





















$





9,258,136





















Other liabilities













944,935

























935,184

























964,089





















Shareholders' equity













6,416,485

























6,338,953

























5,565,542













































































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





53,445,583





















$





53,802,295





















$





49,185,880













































































Net interest rate spread

















2.64





%

















2.64





%

















2.58





%

































































Net interest margin (GAAP)

















3.23





%

















3.26





%

















3.23





%

































































Net interest margin (FTE)



3



















3.27





%

















3.30





%

















3.28





%

































































FTE adjustment













$





5,360

















$





5,777

















$





6,253







































































1



Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.















2



Includes loans held-for-sale.















3



Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

































































Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)













($ in thousands)









































Three Months Ended













March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,





March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans





$





392,522









$





380,840









$





366,335









$





319,713









$





307,610













Allowance established for acquired PCD loans









—













—













2,803













23,922













—













Provision for credit losses on loans









31,026













30,417













29,176













36,745













23,853













Gross charge-offs









(24,540





)









(21,278





)









(18,965





)









(17,041





)









(14,020





)









Gross recoveries









2,924













2,543













1,491













2,996













2,270













NCOs









(21,616





)









(18,735





)









(17,474





)









(14,045





)









(11,750





)









Ending allowance for credit losses on loans





$





401,932









$





392,522









$





380,840









$





366,335









$





319,713













Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments





$





21,654









$





25,054









$





25,733









$





26,264









$





31,226













Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments









377













(3,400





)









(679





)









(531





)









(4,962





)









Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments





$





22,031









$





21,654









$





25,054









$





25,733









$





26,264













Allowance for credit losses





$





423,963









$





414,176









$





405,894









$





392,068









$





345,977













Provision for credit losses on loans





$





31,026









$





30,417









$





29,176









$





36,745









$





23,853













Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments









377













(3,400





)









(679





)









(531





)









(4,962





)









Provision for credit losses





$





31,403









$





27,017









$





28,497









$





36,214









$





18,891













NCOs / average loans



1











0.24





%









0.21





%









0.19





%









0.16





%









0.14





%









Average loans



1







$





36,284,059









$





36,410,414









$





36,299,544









$





36,053,845









$





33,242,739













EOP loans



1











36,413,944













36,285,887













36,400,643













36,150,513













33,623,319













ACL on loans / EOP loans



1











1.10





%









1.08





%









1.05





%









1.01





%









0.95





%









ACL / EOP loans



1











1.16





%









1.14





%









1.12





%









1.08





%









1.03





%











Underperforming Assets:































Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)





$





6,757









$





4,060









$





1,177









$





5,251









$





2,172













Nonaccrual loans









469,211













447,979













443,597













340,181













328,645













Foreclosed assets









6,301













4,294













4,077













8,290













9,344













Total underperforming assets





$





482,269









$





456,333









$





448,851









$





353,722









$





340,161















Classified and Criticized Assets:































Nonaccrual loans





$





469,211









$





447,979









$





443,597









$





340,181









$





328,645













Substandard loans (still accruing)









1,479,630













1,073,413













1,074,243













841,087













626,157













Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)









6,757













4,060













1,177













5,251













2,172













Total classified loans - "problem loans"









1,955,598













1,525,452













1,519,017













1,186,519













956,974













Other classified assets









53,239













58,954













59,485













60,772













54,392













Special Mention









828,314













908,630













837,543













967,655













827,419













Total classified and criticized assets





$





2,837,151









$





2,493,036









$





2,416,045









$





2,214,946









$





1,838,785













Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing)





$





72,517









$





93,141









$





91,750









$





51,712









$





53,112













Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans



1











1.29





%









1.23





%









1.22





%









0.94





%









0.98





%









ACL / nonaccrual loans









90





%









92





%









92





%









115





%









105





%









Under-performing assets/EOP loans



1











1.32





%









1.26





%









1.23





%









0.98





%









1.01





%









Under-performing assets/EOP assets









0.90





%









0.85





%









0.84





%









0.67





%









0.69





%









30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans



1











0.22





%









0.27





%









0.26





%









0.16





%









0.16





%







































1



Excludes loans held-for-sale.





























































































Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)













($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)









































Three Months Ended













March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,





March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















Earnings Per Share:































Net income applicable to common shares





$





140,625









$





149,839









$





139,768









$





117,196









$





116,250













Adjustments:





























Merger-related charges









5,856













8,117













6,860













19,440













2,908













Tax effect



1











(1,089





)









(2,058





)









(1,528





)









(4,413





)









(710





)









Merger-related charges, net









4,767













6,059













5,332













15,027













2,198













Debt securities (gains) losses









76













122













76













(2





)









16













Tax effect



1











(14





)









(31





)









(17





)









1













(4





)









Debt securities (gains) losses, net









62













91













59













(1





)









12













Separation expense









—













—













2,646













—













—













Tax effect



1











—













—













(589





)









—













—













Separation expense, net









—













—













2,057













—













—













CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense









—













—













—













15,312













—













Tax effect



1











—













—













—













(3,476





)









—













CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net









—













—













—













11,836













—













Distribution of excess pension assets









—













—













—













—













13,318













Tax effect



1











—













—













—













—













(3,250





)









Distribution excess pension assets, net









—













—













—













—













10,068













FDIC special assessment









—













—













—













—













2,994













Tax effect



1











—













—













—













—













(731





)









FDIC special assessment, net









—













—













—













—













2,263













Total adjustments, net









4,829













6,150













7,448













26,862













14,541













Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted





$





145,454









$





155,989









$





147,216









$





144,058









$





130,791













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









321,016













318,803













317,331













316,461













292,207













EPS, diluted





$





0.44









$





0.47









$





0.44









$





0.37









$





0.40













Adjusted EPS, diluted





$





0.45









$





0.49









$





0.46









$





0.46









$





0.45















NIM:































Net interest income





$





387,643









$





394,180









$





391,724









$





388,421









$





356,458













Add: FTE adjustment



2











5,360













5,777













6,144













6,340













6,253













Net interest income (FTE)





$





393,003









$





399,957









$





397,868









$





394,761









$





362,711













Average earning assets





$





48,077,320









$





48,411,803









$





47,905,463









$





47,406,849









$





44,175,079













NIM (GAAP)









3.23





%









3.26





%









3.27





%









3.28





%









3.23





%









NIM (FTE)









3.27





%









3.30





%









3.32





%









3.33





%









3.28





%





































Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.

































































Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)













($ in thousands)









































Three Months Ended













March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,





March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















PPNR:































Net interest income (FTE)



2







$





393,003









$





399,957









$





397,868









$





394,761









$





362,711













Add: Noninterest income









93,794













95,766













94,138













87,271













77,522













Total revenue (FTE)









486,797













495,723













492,006













482,032













440,233













Less: Noninterest expense









(268,471





)









(276,824





)









(272,283





)









(282,999





)









(262,317





)









PPNR





$





218,326









$





218,899









$





219,723









$





199,033









$





177,916













Adjustments:





























Debt securities (gains) losses





$





76









$





122









$





76









$





(2





)





$





16













Noninterest income adjustments









76













122













76













(2





)









16













Adjusted noninterest income









93,870













95,888













94,214













87,269













77,538













Adjusted revenue





$





486,873









$





495,845









$





492,082









$





482,030









$





440,249













Adjustments:





























Merger-related charges





$





5,856









$





8,117









$





6,860









$





19,440









$





2,908













Separation expense









—













—













2,646













—













—













Distribution of excess pension assets









—













—













—













—













13,318













FDIC Special Assessment









—













—













—













—













2,994













Noninterest expense adjustments









5,856













8,117













9,506













19,440













19,220













Adjusted total noninterest expense









(262,615





)









(268,707





)









(262,777





)









(263,559





)









(243,097





)









Adjusted PPNR





$





224,258









$





227,138









$





229,305









$





218,471









$





197,152















Efficiency Ratio:































Noninterest expense





$





268,471









$





276,824









$





272,283









$





282,999









$





262,317













Less: Amortization of intangibles









(6,830





)









(7,237





)









(7,411





)









(7,425





)









(5,455





)









Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles









261,641













269,587













264,872













275,574













256,862













Less: Amortization of tax credit investments









(3,424





)









(4,556





)









(3,277





)









(2,747





)









(2,749





)









Less: Noninterest expense adjustments









(5,856





)









(8,117





)









(9,506





)









(19,440





)









(19,220





)









Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization





$





252,361









$





256,914









$





252,089









$





253,387









$





234,893













Total revenue (FTE)



2







$





486,797









$





495,723









$





492,006









$





482,032









$





440,233













Less: Debt securities (gains) losses









76













122













76













(2





)









16













Total adjusted revenue





$





486,873









$





495,845









$





492,082









$





482,030









$





440,249













Efficiency Ratio









53.7





%









54.4





%









53.8





%









57.2





%









58.3





%









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio









51.8





%









51.8





%









51.2





%









52.6





%









53.4





%





































Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.

































































Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)













($ in thousands)









































Three Months Ended













March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,





March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















ROAE and ROATCE:































Net income applicable to common shares





$





140,625









$





149,839









$





139,768









$





117,196









$





116,250













Amortization of intangibles









6,830













7,237













7,411













7,425













5,455













Tax effect



1











(1,708





)









(1,809





)









(1,853





)









(1,856





)









(1,364





)









Amortization of intangibles, net









5,122













5,428













5,558













5,569













4,091













Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization









145,747













155,267













145,326













122,765













120,341













Total adjustments, net (see pg.12)









4,829













6,150













7,448













26,862













14,541













Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization





$





150,576









$





161,417









$





152,774









$





149,627









$





134,882













Average shareholders' equity





$





6,416,485









$





6,338,953









$





6,190,071









$





5,978,976









$





5,565,542













Less: Average preferred equity









(243,719





)









(243,719





)









(243,719





)









(243,719





)









(243,719





)









Average shareholders' common equity





$





6,172,766









$





6,095,234









$





5,946,352









$





5,735,257









$





5,321,823













Average goodwill and other intangible assets









(2,292,526





)









(2,301,177





)









(2,304,597





)









(2,245,405





)









(2,098,338





)









Average tangible shareholder's common equity





$





3,880,240









$





3,794,057









$





3,641,755









$





3,489,852









$





3,223,485













ROAE









9.1





%









9.8





%









9.4





%









8.2





%









8.7





%









ROAE, adjusted









9.4





%









10.2





%









9.9





%









10.0





%









9.8





%









ROATCE









15.0





%









16.4





%









16.0





%









14.1





%









14.9





%









ROATCE, adjusted









15.5





%









17.0





%









16.8





%









17.1





%









16.7





%





































Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.

































































Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)













($ in thousands)









































As of













March 31,





December 31,





September 30,





June 30,





March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















Tangible Common Equity:































Shareholders' equity





$





6,534,654









$





6,340,350









$





6,367,298









$





6,075,072









$





5,595,408













Less: Preferred equity









(243,719





)









(243,719





)









(243,719





)









(243,719





)









(243,719





)









Shareholders' common equity





$





6,290,935









$





6,096,631









$





6,123,579









$





5,831,353









$





5,351,689













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets









(2,289,268





)









(2,296,098





)









(2,305,084





)









(2,306,204





)









(2,095,511





)









Tangible shareholders' common equity





$





4,001,667









$





3,800,533









$





3,818,495









$





3,525,149









$





3,256,178









































Total assets





$





53,877,944









$





53,552,272









$





53,602,293









$





53,119,645









$





49,534,918













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets









(2,289,268





)









(2,296,098





)









(2,305,084





)









(2,306,204





)









(2,095,511





)









Tangible assets





$





51,588,676









$





51,256,174









$





51,297,209









$





50,813,441









$





47,439,407









































Risk-weighted assets



3







$





40,266,670









$





40,314,805









$





40,584,608









$





40,627,117









$





37,845,139









































Tangible common equity to tangible assets









7.76





%









7.41





%









7.44





%









6.94





%









6.86





%









Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets



3











9.94





%









9.43





%









9.41





%









8.68





%









8.60





%











Tangible Common Book Value:































Common shares outstanding









319,236













318,980













318,955













318,969













293,330













Tangible common book value





$





12.54









$





11.91









$





11.97









$





11.05









$





11.10











































1



Tax-effect calculations use management's estimate of the full year FTE tax rates (federal + state).











2



Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.











3



March 31, 2025 figures are preliminary.







