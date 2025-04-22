Old National Bancorp Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with $140.6 Million Net Income

Stocks
Old National Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $140.6 million, highlighting growth in deposits and loans.

Old National Bancorp reported a strong first quarter for 2025, with net income applicable to common shares at $140.6 million, equivalent to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44; adjusted figures showed net income of $145.5 million and an EPS of $0.45 after accounting for merger-related charges. CEO Jim Ryan highlighted the bank's solid loan growth and effective expense management, which contributed to these results as it prepares for its upcoming merger with Bremer Bank, set to close on May 1, 2025. Total deposits grew by 2.1% to $41.0 billion, driven by seasonal trends, while total loans increased by 1.5% to $36.5 billion. The bank's efficiency ratio improved, underscoring disciplined cost control, and it maintained a strong capital position with Tier 1 common equity at 11.62%. Overall, the results demonstrated Old National's ability to succeed amid economic challenges.

Potential Positives

  • Old National Bancorp reported a strong net income of $140.6 million for Q1 2025, with an adjusted net income of $145.5 million, showcasing solid financial performance.
  • The company demonstrated growth in total deposits, which increased by 2.1% annualized, reflecting a strong deposit franchise and operational resilience.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) was reported at 15.0% on a GAAP basis and 15.5% on an adjusted basis, indicating effective use of equity as well as strong profitability metrics.
  • The acquisition of Bremer Bank is set to close on May 1, 2025, further positioning Old National for growth and enhanced market presence.

Potential Negatives

  • Net charge-offs increased from 21 basis points to 24 basis points of average loans, indicating a slight deterioration in credit quality.
  • The net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points to 3.27%, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining profitability from interest income.
  • A decline in average total deposits by 6.2% annualized, despite a reported increase in period-end total deposits, raises concerns about overall deposit stability and sourcing liquidity.

FAQ

What were Old National Bancorp's 1Q25 net income figures?

Old National Bancorp reported a net income of $140.6 million for 1Q25, or $0.44 per diluted share.

What factors drove the first-quarter results?

The results were driven by a strong deposit franchise, solid loan growth, and disciplined expense management.

When is the merger with Bremer Bank expected to close?

The merger with Bremer Bank is anticipated to close on May 1, 2025.

How did total deposits change in 1Q25?

Total deposits increased to $41.0 billion, reflecting a 2.1% annualized growth rate.

What was the efficiency ratio reported for 1Q25?

The efficiency ratio for Old National Bancorp was reported at 53.7% for 1Q25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --








Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $145.5 million and $0.45 on an adjusted



1



basis, respectively.



CEO COMMENTARY

:







"Old National reported better-than-expected first-quarter results driven by our peer-leading deposit franchise, solid loan growth and disciplined expense management," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "These results demonstrate our ability to navigate a challenging and uncertain economic environment, setting us up favorably as we move into the second quarter and, importantly, as we prepare for our partnership with Bremer Bank which we anticipate closing on May 1, 2025."





FIRST


QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS



2


:




















































































Net Income


  • Net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares

    1

    of $145.5 million



  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.44; adjusted EPS

    1

    of $0.45




Net Interest


Income/NIM


  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

    1

    of $393.0 million



  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

    1

    ("NIM") of 3.27%, down 3 basis points ("bps")




Operating


Performance


  • Pre-provision net revenue

    1

    ("PPNR") of $218.3 million; adjusted PPNR

    1

    of $224.3 million



  • Noninterest expense of $268.5 million; adjusted noninterest expense

    1

    of $262.6 million



  • Efficiency ratio

    1

    of 53.7%; adjusted efficiency ratio

    1

    of 51.8%




Deposits and


Funding


  • Period-end total deposits of $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized



  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps




Loans and


Credit


Quality


  • End-of-period total loans

    3

    of $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized



  • Provision for credit losses

    4

    ("provision") of $31.4 million



  • Net charge-offs of $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans; 21 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition



  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.22% and nonaccrual loans of 1.29% of total loans



Return


Profile &


Capital


  • Return on average tangible common equity

    1

    ("ROATCE") of 15.0%; adjusted ROATCE

    1

    of 15.5%


  • Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 11.62%, up 24 bps




Notable


Items


  • $5.9 million of pre-tax merger-related charges






1



Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release



2



Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted



3



Includes loans held-for-sale



4



Includes the provision for unfunded commitments




RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



2




Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.



Included in first quarter results were pre-tax charges of $5.9 million for merger-related expenses. Excluding these charges and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income

1

was $145.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share.






DEPOSITS AND FUNDING






Growth in core deposits driven by normal seasonal patterns in business checking and public funds, along with growth in community deposits.




  • Period-end total deposits were $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized.


  • On average, total deposits for the first quarter were $40.5 billion, down 6.2% annualized.


  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps.


  • A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.






LOANS






Balanced commercial loan production, growth and pipeline.




  • Period-end total loans

    3

    were $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized; up 2.3% annualized excluding $71 million of commercial real estate loan sales.


  • Total commercial loan production in the first quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.4 billion.


  • Average total loans in the first quarter were $36.3 billion, a decrease of $128.2 million, or down 1.4% annualized.






CREDIT QUALITY






Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.




  • Provision

    4

    expense was $31.4 million compared to $27.0 million.


  • Net charge-offs were $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans compared to 21 bps.


    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 21 bps compared to 17 bps.




  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% compared to 0.27%.


  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.29% compared to 1.23%.


  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $119.2 million.


  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $424.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $414.2 million, or 1.14% of total loans.






NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN






Lower reflective of lower accretion and number of days.




  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

    1

    decreased to $393.0 million compared to $400.0 million, driven by lower accretion, fewer days in the quarter and earning asset mix, partly offset by lower funding costs.


  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

    1

    decreased 3 bps to 3.27%.


  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $12.3 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin

    1

    , compared to $18.5 million, or 15 bps of net interest margin

    1

    .


  • Cost of total deposits was 1.91%, decreasing 17 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 25 bps to 2.46%.






NONINTEREST INCOME






Impacted by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.




  • Total noninterest income was $93.8 million compared to $95.8 million.


  • Noninterest income decreased 2.1% driven by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.


    • Other income was impacted by $4.8 million of gains on the sale of $71 million of commercial real estate loans in the first quarter of 2025 and $8 million of equity investments recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2024.








NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Disciplined expense management.




  • Noninterest expense was $268.5 million and included $5.9 million of merger-related charges.


    • Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense

      1

      was $262.6 million, compared to $268.7 million; decrease driven by lower FDIC assessment expense and tax credit amortization.




  • The efficiency ratio

    1

    was 53.7%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio

    1

    was 51.8% compared to 54.4% and 51.8%, respectively.






INCOME TAXES






  • Income tax expense was $36.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.3% compared to 17.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 22.6% compared to 19.8%.


    • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by $1.2 million for the vesting of employee stock compensation and the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by $5.9 million for the resolution of tax matters.




  • Income tax expense included $5.3 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.2 million.






CAPITAL






Capital ratios remain strong.




  • Preliminary total risk-based capital up 31 bps to 13.68% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 25 bps to 12.23%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.


  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.76%, up 4.7%.





CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST




Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to review first quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at

oldnational.com

and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 5176690. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on April 22, 2025 through May 6, 2025. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 5176690.





ABOUT OLD NATIONAL




Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at

oldnational.com

. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.





USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.



The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.



Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.



The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.



The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.



In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.



Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS




This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the possibility that the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer") does not close when expected; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of Old National’s common stock to be issued in the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.


























CONTACTS:


Media: Rick Vach

Investors: Lynell Durchholz

(904) 535-9489

(812) 464-1366

Rick.Vach@oldnational.com

Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Financial Highlights (unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024



Income Statement





Net interest income
$
387,643

$
394,180

$
391,724

$
388,421

$
356,458

FTE adjustment

1,3

5,360


5,777


6,144


6,340


6,253

Net interest income - tax equivalent basis

3

393,003


399,957


397,868


394,761


362,711

Provision for credit losses

31,403


27,017


28,497


36,214


18,891

Noninterest income

93,794


95,766


94,138


87,271


77,522

Noninterest expense

268,471


276,824


272,283


282,999


262,317

Net income available to common shareholders
$
140,625

$
149,839

$
139,768

$
117,196

$
116,250



Per Common Share Data





Weighted average diluted shares

321,016


318,803


317,331


316,461


292,207

EPS, diluted
$
0.44

$
0.47

$
0.44

$
0.37

$
0.40

Cash dividends

0.14


0.14


0.14


0.14


0.14

Dividend payout ratio

2

32
%

30
%

32
%

38
%

35
%

Book value
$
19.71

$
19.11

$
19.20

$
18.28

$
18.24

Stock price

21.19


21.71


18.66


17.19


17.41

Tangible book value

3

12.54


11.91


11.97


11.05


11.10



Performance Ratios





ROAA

1.08
%

1.14
%

1.08
%

0.92
%

0.98
%

ROAE

9.1
%

9.8
%

9.4
%

8.2
%

8.7
%

ROATCE

3

15.0
%

16.4
%

16.0
%

14.1
%

14.9
%

NIM (FTE)

3

3.27
%

3.30
%

3.32
%

3.33
%

3.28
%

Efficiency ratio

3

53.7
%

54.4
%

53.8
%

57.2
%

58.3
%

NCOs to average loans

0.24
%

0.21
%

0.19
%

0.16
%

0.14
%

ACL on loans to EOP loans

1.10
%

1.08
%

1.05
%

1.01
%

0.95
%

ACL

4

to EOP loans

1.16
%

1.14
%

1.12
%

1.08
%

1.03
%

NPLs to EOP loans

1.29
%

1.23
%

1.22
%

0.94
%

0.98
%



Balance Sheet (EOP)





Total loans
$
36,413,944

$
36,285,887

$
36,400,643

$
36,150,513

$
33,623,319

Total assets

53,877,944


53,552,272


53,602,293


53,119,645


49,534,918

Total deposits

41,034,572


40,823,560


40,845,746


39,999,228


37,699,418

Total borrowed funds

5,447,054


5,411,537


5,449,096


6,085,204


5,331,161

Total shareholders' equity

6,534,654


6,340,350


6,367,298


6,075,072


5,595,408



Capital Ratios




3





Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):





Tier 1 common equity

11.62
%

11.38
%

11.00
%

10.73
%

10.76
%

Tier 1 capital

12.23
%

11.98
%

11.60
%

11.33
%

11.40
%

Total capital

13.68
%

13.37
%

12.94
%

12.71
%

12.74
%

Leverage ratio (average assets)

9.44
%

9.21
%

9.05
%

8.90
%

8.96
%

Equity to assets (averages)

12.01
%

11.78
%

11.60
%

11.31
%

11.32
%

TCE to TA

7.76
%

7.41
%

7.44
%

6.94
%

6.86
%



Nonfinancial Data





Full-time equivalent employees

4,028


4,066


4,105


4,267


3,955

Banking centers

280


280


280


280


258


1

Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.



2

Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).



3

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.


March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.


4

Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.








FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Income Statement (unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Interest income
$
630,399

$
662,082

$
679,925

$
663,663

$
595,981

Less: interest expense

242,756


267,902


288,201


275,242


239,523

Net interest income

387,643


394,180


391,724


388,421


356,458

Provision for credit losses

31,403


27,017


28,497


36,214


18,891

Net interest income


after provision for credit losses

356,240


367,163


363,227


352,207


337,567

Wealth and investment services fees

29,648


30,012


29,117


29,358


28,304

Service charges on deposit accounts

21,156


20,577


20,350


19,350


17,898

Debit card and ATM fees

9,991


10,991


11,362


10,993


10,054

Mortgage banking revenue

6,879


7,026


7,669


7,064


4,478

Capital markets income

4,506


5,244


7,426


4,729


2,900

Company-owned life insurance

5,381


6,499


5,315


5,739


3,434

Other income

16,309


15,539


12,975


10,036


10,470

Debt securities gains (losses), net

(76
)

(122
)

(76
)

2


(16
)

Total noninterest income

93,794


95,766


94,138


87,271


77,522

Salaries and employee benefits

148,305


146,605


147,494


159,193


149,803

Occupancy

29,053


29,733


27,130


26,547


27,019

Equipment

8,901


9,325


9,888


8,704


8,671

Marketing

11,940


12,653


11,036


11,284


10,634

Technology

22,020


21,429


23,343


24,002


20,023

Communication

4,134


4,176


4,681


4,480


4,000

Professional fees

7,919


11,055


7,278


10,552


6,406

FDIC assessment

9,700


11,970


11,722


9,676


11,313

Amortization of intangibles

6,830


7,237


7,411


7,425


5,455

Amortization of tax credit investments

3,424


4,556


3,277


2,747


2,749

Other expense

16,245


18,085


19,023


18,389


16,244

Total noninterest expense

268,471


276,824


272,283


282,999


262,317

Income before income taxes

181,563


186,105


185,082


156,479


152,772

Income tax expense

36,904


32,232


41,280


35,250


32,488

Net income
$
144,659

$
153,873

$
143,802

$
121,229

$
120,284

Preferred dividends

(4,034
)

(4,034
)

(4,034
)

(4,033
)

(4,034
)

Net income applicable to common shares
$
140,625

$
149,839

$
139,768

$
117,196

$
116,250







EPS, diluted
$
0.44

$
0.47

$
0.44

$
0.37

$
0.40


Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding





Basic

315,925


315,673


315,622


315,585


290,980

Diluted

321,016


318,803


317,331


316,461


292,207

Common shares outstanding (EOP)

319,236


318,980


318,955


318,969


293,330
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)

($ in thousands)


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Assets





Cash and due from banks
$
486,061

$
394,450

$
498,120

$
428,665

$
350,990

Money market and other interest-earning investments

753,719


833,518


693,450


804,381


588,509

Investments:





Treasury and government-sponsored agencies

2,364,170


2,289,903


2,335,716


2,207,004


2,243,754

Mortgage-backed securities

6,458,023


6,175,103


6,085,826


5,890,371


5,566,881

States and political subdivisions

1,589,555


1,637,379


1,665,128


1,678,597


1,672,061

Other securities

755,348


781,656


783,079


775,623


760,847

Total investments

11,167,096


10,884,041


10,869,749


10,551,595


10,243,543

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

40,424


34,483


62,376


66,126


19,418

Loans:





Commercial

10,650,615


10,288,560


10,408,095


10,332,631


9,648,269

Commercial and agriculture real estate

16,135,327


16,307,486


16,356,216


16,016,958


14,653,958

Residential real estate

6,771,694


6,797,586


6,757,896


6,894,957


6,661,379

Consumer

2,856,308


2,892,255


2,878,436


2,905,967


2,659,713

Total loans

36,413,944


36,285,887


36,400,643


36,150,513


33,623,319

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(401,932
)

(392,522
)

(380,840
)

(366,335
)

(319,713
)

Premises and equipment, net

584,664


588,970


599,528


601,945


564,007

Goodwill and other intangible assets

2,289,268


2,296,098


2,305,084


2,306,204


2,095,511

Company-owned life insurance

859,211


859,851


863,723


862,032


767,423

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,685,489


1,767,496


1,690,460


1,714,519


1,601,911

Total assets
$
53,877,944

$
53,552,272

$
53,602,293

$
53,119,645

$
49,534,918








Liabilities and Equity





Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
9,186,314

$
9,399,019

$
9,429,285

$
9,336,042

$
9,257,709

Interest-bearing:





Checking and NOW accounts

7,736,014


7,538,987


7,314,245


7,680,865


7,236,667

Savings accounts

4,715,329


4,753,279


4,781,447


4,983,811


5,020,095

Money market accounts

11,638,653


11,807,228


11,601,461


10,485,491


10,234,113

Other time deposits

6,212,898


5,819,970


6,010,070


5,688,432


4,760,659

Total core deposits

39,489,208


39,318,483


39,136,508


38,174,641


36,509,243

Brokered deposits

1,545,364


1,505,077


1,709,238


1,824,587


1,190,175

Total deposits

41,034,572


40,823,560


40,845,746


39,999,228


37,699,418







Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings

170


385


135,263


250,154


50,416

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

290,256


268,975


244,626


240,713


274,493

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

4,514,354


4,452,559


4,471,153


4,744,560


4,193,039

Other borrowings

642,274


689,618


598,054


849,777


813,213

Total borrowed funds

5,447,054


5,411,537


5,449,096


6,085,204


5,331,161

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

861,664


976,825


940,153


960,141


908,931

Total liabilities

47,343,290


47,211,922


47,234,995


47,044,573


43,939,510

Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings

7,183,163


7,086,393


6,971,054


6,866,480


6,375,036

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(648,509
)

(746,043
)

(603,756
)

(791,408
)

(779,628
)

Total shareholders' equity

6,534,654


6,340,350


6,367,298


6,075,072


5,595,408

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
53,877,944

$
53,552,272

$
53,602,293

$
53,119,645

$
49,534,918
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)

($ in thousands)





























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



Average
Income

1

/
Yield/

Average
Income

1

/
Yield/

Average
Income

1

/
Yield/

Earning Assets:

Balance
Expense
Rate

Balance
Expense
Rate

Balance
Expense
Rate

Money market and other interest-earning investments

$
791,067

$
8,815
4.52
%

$
1,072,509

$
12,843
4.76
%

$
757,244

$
9,985
5.30
%

Investments:












Treasury and government-sponsored agencies


2,318,869


20,019
3.45
%


2,325,120


20,841
3.59
%


2,362,477


23,266
3.94
%

Mortgage-backed securities


6,287,825


54,523
3.47
%


6,149,775


50,416
3.28
%


5,357,085


38,888
2.90
%

States and political subdivisions


1,610,819


13,242
3.29
%


1,654,591


13,698
3.31
%


1,680,175


13,976
3.33
%

Other securities


770,839


10,512
5.45
%


783,708


10,518
5.37
%


770,438


12,173
6.32
%

Total investments


10,988,352


98,296
3.58
%


10,913,194


95,473
3.50
%


10,170,175


88,303
3.47
%

Loans:

2












Commercial


10,397,991


165,595
6.37
%


10,401,056


176,996
6.81
%


9,540,385


167,263
7.01
%

Commercial and agriculture real estate


16,213,606


245,935
6.07
%


16,326,802


263,062
6.44
%


14,368,370


230,086
6.41
%

Residential real estate loans


6,815,091


67,648
3.97
%


6,814,829


68,346
4.01
%


6,693,814


63,003
3.76
%

Consumer


2,871,213


49,470
6.99
%


2,883,413


51,139
7.06
%


2,645,091


43,594
6.63
%

Total loans


36,297,901


528,648
5.83
%


36,426,100


559,543
6.14
%


33,247,660


503,946
6.07
%














Total earning assets

$
48,077,320

$
635,759
5.30
%

$
48,411,803

$
667,859
5.52
%

$
44,175,079

$
602,234
5.46
%














Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans


(398,765
)




(382,799
)




(313,470
)















Non-earning Assets:












Cash and due from banks

$
372,428




$
370,932




$
362,676



Other assets


5,394,600





5,402,359





4,961,595
















Total assets

$
53,445,583




$
53,802,295




$
49,185,880
















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:












Checking and NOW accounts

$
7,526,294

$
23,850
1.29
%

$
7,338,532

$
23,747
1.29
%

$
7,141,201

$
25,252
1.42
%

Savings accounts


4,692,239


3,608
0.31
%


4,750,387


4,467
0.37
%


5,025,400


5,017
0.40
%

Money market accounts


11,664,650


88,381
3.07
%


11,900,305


103,818
3.47
%


9,917,572


94,213
3.82
%

Other time deposits


5,996,108


56,485
3.82
%


5,985,911


61,679
4.10
%


4,689,136


47,432
4.07
%

Total interest-bearing core deposits


29,879,291


172,324
2.34
%


29,975,135


193,711
2.57
%


26,773,309


171,914
2.58
%

Brokered deposits


1,546,756


18,171
4.76
%


1,662,698


21,579
5.16
%


1,047,140


13,525
5.19
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


31,426,047


190,495
2.46
%


31,637,833


215,290
2.71
%


27,820,449


185,439
2.68
%














Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings


148,130


1,625
4.45
%


433


23
21.13
%


69,090


961
5.59
%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


272,961


551
0.82
%


249,133


584
0.93
%


296,236


917
1.25
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


4,464,590


41,896
3.81
%


4,461,733


43,788
3.90
%


4,386,492


41,167
3.77
%

Other borrowings


675,759


8,189
4.91
%


669,580


8,217
4.88
%


825,846


11,039
5.38
%

Total borrowed funds


5,561,440


52,261
3.81
%


5,380,879


52,612
3.89
%


5,577,664


54,084
3.90
%














Total interest-bearing liabilities

$
36,987,487

$
242,756
2.66
%

$
37,018,712

$
267,902
2.88
%

$
33,398,113

$
239,523
2.88
%














Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Demand deposits

$
9,096,676




$
9,509,446




$
9,258,136



Other liabilities


944,935





935,184





964,089



Shareholders' equity


6,416,485





6,338,953





5,565,542
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
53,445,583




$
53,802,295




$
49,185,880
















Net interest rate spread



2.64
%



2.64
%



2.58
%














Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.23
%



3.26
%



3.23
%














Net interest margin (FTE)

3



3.27
%



3.30
%



3.28
%














FTE adjustment


$
5,360



$
5,777



$
6,253















1

Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.


2

Includes loans held-for-sale.


3

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)

($ in thousands)








Three Months Ended


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Allowance for credit losses:





Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans
$
392,522

$
380,840

$
366,335

$
319,713

$
307,610

Allowance established for acquired PCD loans









2,803


23,922





Provision for credit losses on loans

31,026


30,417


29,176


36,745


23,853

Gross charge-offs

(24,540
)

(21,278
)

(18,965
)

(17,041
)

(14,020
)

Gross recoveries

2,924


2,543


1,491


2,996


2,270

NCOs

(21,616
)

(18,735
)

(17,474
)

(14,045
)

(11,750
)

Ending allowance for credit losses on loans
$
401,932

$
392,522

$
380,840

$
366,335

$
319,713

Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
$
21,654

$
25,054

$
25,733

$
26,264

$
31,226

Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

377


(3,400
)

(679
)

(531
)

(4,962
)

Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
$
22,031

$
21,654

$
25,054

$
25,733

$
26,264

Allowance for credit losses
$
423,963

$
414,176

$
405,894

$
392,068

$
345,977

Provision for credit losses on loans
$
31,026

$
30,417

$
29,176

$
36,745

$
23,853

Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

377


(3,400
)

(679
)

(531
)

(4,962
)

Provision for credit losses
$
31,403

$
27,017

$
28,497

$
36,214

$
18,891

NCOs / average loans

1

0.24
%

0.21
%

0.19
%

0.16
%

0.14
%

Average loans

1
$
36,284,059

$
36,410,414

$
36,299,544

$
36,053,845

$
33,242,739

EOP loans

1

36,413,944


36,285,887


36,400,643


36,150,513


33,623,319

ACL on loans / EOP loans

1

1.10
%

1.08
%

1.05
%

1.01
%

0.95
%

ACL / EOP loans

1

1.16
%

1.14
%

1.12
%

1.08
%

1.03
%


Underperforming Assets:





Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
$
6,757

$
4,060

$
1,177

$
5,251

$
2,172

Nonaccrual loans

469,211


447,979


443,597


340,181


328,645

Foreclosed assets

6,301


4,294


4,077


8,290


9,344

Total underperforming assets
$
482,269

$
456,333

$
448,851

$
353,722

$
340,161


Classified and Criticized Assets:





Nonaccrual loans
$
469,211

$
447,979

$
443,597

$
340,181

$
328,645

Substandard loans (still accruing)

1,479,630


1,073,413


1,074,243


841,087


626,157

Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)

6,757


4,060


1,177


5,251


2,172

Total classified loans - "problem loans"

1,955,598


1,525,452


1,519,017


1,186,519


956,974

Other classified assets

53,239


58,954


59,485


60,772


54,392

Special Mention

828,314


908,630


837,543


967,655


827,419

Total classified and criticized assets
$
2,837,151

$
2,493,036

$
2,416,045

$
2,214,946

$
1,838,785

Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing)
$
72,517

$
93,141

$
91,750

$
51,712

$
53,112

Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans

1

1.29
%

1.23
%

1.22
%

0.94
%

0.98
%

ACL / nonaccrual loans

90
%

92
%

92
%

115
%

105
%

Under-performing assets/EOP loans

1

1.32
%

1.26
%

1.23
%

0.98
%

1.01
%

Under-performing assets/EOP assets

0.90
%

0.85
%

0.84
%

0.67
%

0.69
%

30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans

1

0.22
%

0.27
%

0.26
%

0.16
%

0.16
%








1

Excludes loans held-for-sale.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Earnings Per Share:





Net income applicable to common shares
$
140,625

$
149,839

$
139,768

$
117,196

$
116,250

Adjustments:





Merger-related charges

5,856


8,117


6,860


19,440


2,908

Tax effect

1

(1,089
)

(2,058
)

(1,528
)

(4,413
)

(710
)

Merger-related charges, net

4,767


6,059


5,332


15,027


2,198

Debt securities (gains) losses

76


122


76


(2
)

16

Tax effect

1

(14
)

(31
)

(17
)

1


(4
)

Debt securities (gains) losses, net

62


91


59


(1
)

12

Separation expense









2,646









Tax effect

1









(589
)








Separation expense, net









2,057









CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense













15,312





Tax effect

1













(3,476
)




CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net













11,836





Distribution of excess pension assets

















13,318

Tax effect

1

















(3,250
)

Distribution excess pension assets, net

















10,068

FDIC special assessment

















2,994

Tax effect

1

















(731
)

FDIC special assessment, net

















2,263

Total adjustments, net

4,829


6,150


7,448


26,862


14,541

Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted
$
145,454

$
155,989

$
147,216

$
144,058

$
130,791

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

321,016


318,803


317,331


316,461


292,207

EPS, diluted
$
0.44

$
0.47

$
0.44

$
0.37

$
0.40

Adjusted EPS, diluted
$
0.45

$
0.49

$
0.46

$
0.46

$
0.45


NIM:





Net interest income
$
387,643

$
394,180

$
391,724

$
388,421

$
356,458

Add: FTE adjustment

2

5,360


5,777


6,144


6,340


6,253

Net interest income (FTE)
$
393,003

$
399,957

$
397,868

$
394,761

$
362,711

Average earning assets
$
48,077,320

$
48,411,803

$
47,905,463

$
47,406,849

$
44,175,079

NIM (GAAP)

3.23
%

3.26
%

3.27
%

3.28
%

3.23
%

NIM (FTE)

3.27
%

3.30
%

3.32
%

3.33
%

3.28
%







Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

($ in thousands)








Three Months Ended


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


PPNR:





Net interest income (FTE)

2
$
393,003

$
399,957

$
397,868

$
394,761

$
362,711

Add: Noninterest income

93,794


95,766


94,138


87,271


77,522

Total revenue (FTE)

486,797


495,723


492,006


482,032


440,233

Less: Noninterest expense

(268,471
)

(276,824
)

(272,283
)

(282,999
)

(262,317
)

PPNR
$
218,326

$
218,899

$
219,723

$
199,033

$
177,916

Adjustments:





Debt securities (gains) losses
$
76

$
122

$
76

$
(2
)
$
16

Noninterest income adjustments

76


122


76


(2
)

16

Adjusted noninterest income

93,870


95,888


94,214


87,269


77,538

Adjusted revenue
$
486,873

$
495,845

$
492,082

$
482,030

$
440,249

Adjustments:





Merger-related charges
$
5,856

$
8,117

$
6,860

$
19,440

$
2,908

Separation expense









2,646









Distribution of excess pension assets

















13,318

FDIC Special Assessment

















2,994

Noninterest expense adjustments

5,856


8,117


9,506


19,440


19,220

Adjusted total noninterest expense

(262,615
)

(268,707
)

(262,777
)

(263,559
)

(243,097
)

Adjusted PPNR
$
224,258

$
227,138

$
229,305

$
218,471

$
197,152


Efficiency Ratio:





Noninterest expense
$
268,471

$
276,824

$
272,283

$
282,999

$
262,317

Less: Amortization of intangibles

(6,830
)

(7,237
)

(7,411
)

(7,425
)

(5,455
)

Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles

261,641


269,587


264,872


275,574


256,862

Less: Amortization of tax credit investments

(3,424
)

(4,556
)

(3,277
)

(2,747
)

(2,749
)

Less: Noninterest expense adjustments

(5,856
)

(8,117
)

(9,506
)

(19,440
)

(19,220
)

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization
$
252,361

$
256,914

$
252,089

$
253,387

$
234,893

Total revenue (FTE)

2
$
486,797

$
495,723

$
492,006

$
482,032

$
440,233

Less: Debt securities (gains) losses

76


122


76


(2
)

16

Total adjusted revenue
$
486,873

$
495,845

$
492,082

$
482,030

$
440,249

Efficiency Ratio

53.7
%

54.4
%

53.8
%

57.2
%

58.3
%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

51.8
%

51.8
%

51.2
%

52.6
%

53.4
%







Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.



























































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

($ in thousands)








Three Months Ended


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


ROAE and ROATCE:





Net income applicable to common shares
$
140,625

$
149,839

$
139,768

$
117,196

$
116,250

Amortization of intangibles

6,830


7,237


7,411


7,425


5,455

Tax effect

1

(1,708
)

(1,809
)

(1,853
)

(1,856
)

(1,364
)

Amortization of intangibles, net

5,122


5,428


5,558


5,569


4,091

Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization

145,747


155,267


145,326


122,765


120,341

Total adjustments, net (see pg.12)

4,829


6,150


7,448


26,862


14,541

Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization
$
150,576

$
161,417

$
152,774

$
149,627

$
134,882

Average shareholders' equity
$
6,416,485

$
6,338,953

$
6,190,071

$
5,978,976

$
5,565,542

Less: Average preferred equity

(243,719
)

(243,719
)

(243,719
)

(243,719
)

(243,719
)

Average shareholders' common equity
$
6,172,766

$
6,095,234

$
5,946,352

$
5,735,257

$
5,321,823

Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(2,292,526
)

(2,301,177
)

(2,304,597
)

(2,245,405
)

(2,098,338
)

Average tangible shareholder's common equity
$
3,880,240

$
3,794,057

$
3,641,755

$
3,489,852

$
3,223,485

ROAE

9.1
%

9.8
%

9.4
%

8.2
%

8.7
%

ROAE, adjusted

9.4
%

10.2
%

9.9
%

10.0
%

9.8
%

ROATCE

15.0
%

16.4
%

16.0
%

14.1
%

14.9
%

ROATCE, adjusted

15.5
%

17.0
%

16.8
%

17.1
%

16.7
%







Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.








































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

($ in thousands)








As of


March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Tangible Common Equity:





Shareholders' equity
$
6,534,654

$
6,340,350

$
6,367,298

$
6,075,072

$
5,595,408

Less: Preferred equity

(243,719
)

(243,719
)

(243,719
)

(243,719
)

(243,719
)

Shareholders' common equity
$
6,290,935

$
6,096,631

$
6,123,579

$
5,831,353

$
5,351,689

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(2,289,268
)

(2,296,098
)

(2,305,084
)

(2,306,204
)

(2,095,511
)

Tangible shareholders' common equity
$
4,001,667

$
3,800,533

$
3,818,495

$
3,525,149

$
3,256,178







Total assets
$
53,877,944

$
53,552,272

$
53,602,293

$
53,119,645

$
49,534,918

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(2,289,268
)

(2,296,098
)

(2,305,084
)

(2,306,204
)

(2,095,511
)

Tangible assets
$
51,588,676

$
51,256,174

$
51,297,209

$
50,813,441

$
47,439,407







Risk-weighted assets

3
$
40,266,670

$
40,314,805

$
40,584,608

$
40,627,117

$
37,845,139







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.76
%

7.41
%

7.44
%

6.94
%

6.86
%

Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets

3

9.94
%

9.43
%

9.41
%

8.68
%

8.60
%


Tangible Common Book Value:





Common shares outstanding

319,236


318,980


318,955


318,969


293,330

Tangible common book value
$
12.54

$
11.91

$
11.97

$
11.05

$
11.10








1

Tax-effect calculations use management's estimate of the full year FTE tax rates (federal + state).


2

Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.


3

March 31, 2025 figures are preliminary.





