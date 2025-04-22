Old National Bancorp Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with $140.6 Million Net Income

Old National Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $140.6 million, highlighting growth in deposits and loans.
Old National Bancorp reported a strong first quarter for 2025, with net income applicable to common shares at $140.6 million, equivalent to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44; adjusted figures showed net income of $145.5 million and an EPS of $0.45 after accounting for merger-related charges. CEO Jim Ryan highlighted the bank's solid loan growth and effective expense management, which contributed to these results as it prepares for its upcoming merger with Bremer Bank, set to close on May 1, 2025. Total deposits grew by 2.1% to $41.0 billion, driven by seasonal trends, while total loans increased by 1.5% to $36.5 billion. The bank's efficiency ratio improved, underscoring disciplined cost control, and it maintained a strong capital position with Tier 1 common equity at 11.62%. Overall, the results demonstrated Old National's ability to succeed amid economic challenges.
Potential Positives
- Old National Bancorp reported a strong net income of $140.6 million for Q1 2025, with an adjusted net income of $145.5 million, showcasing solid financial performance.
- The company demonstrated growth in total deposits, which increased by 2.1% annualized, reflecting a strong deposit franchise and operational resilience.
- Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) was reported at 15.0% on a GAAP basis and 15.5% on an adjusted basis, indicating effective use of equity as well as strong profitability metrics.
- The acquisition of Bremer Bank is set to close on May 1, 2025, further positioning Old National for growth and enhanced market presence.
Potential Negatives
- Net charge-offs increased from 21 basis points to 24 basis points of average loans, indicating a slight deterioration in credit quality.
- The net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points to 3.27%, suggesting potential challenges in maintaining profitability from interest income.
- A decline in average total deposits by 6.2% annualized, despite a reported increase in period-end total deposits, raises concerns about overall deposit stability and sourcing liquidity.
FAQ
What were Old National Bancorp's 1Q25 net income figures?
Old National Bancorp reported a net income of $140.6 million for 1Q25, or $0.44 per diluted share.
What factors drove the first-quarter results?
The results were driven by a strong deposit franchise, solid loan growth, and disciplined expense management.
When is the merger with Bremer Bank expected to close?
The merger with Bremer Bank is anticipated to close on May 1, 2025.
How did total deposits change in 1Q25?
Total deposits increased to $41.0 billion, reflecting a 2.1% annualized growth rate.
What was the efficiency ratio reported for 1Q25?
The efficiency ratio for Old National Bancorp was reported at 53.7% for 1Q25.
Full Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $145.5 million and $0.45 on an adjusted
1
basis, respectively.
CEO COMMENTARY
:
"Old National reported better-than-expected first-quarter results driven by our peer-leading deposit franchise, solid loan growth and disciplined expense management," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "These results demonstrate our ability to navigate a challenging and uncertain economic environment, setting us up favorably as we move into the second quarter and, importantly, as we prepare for our partnership with Bremer Bank which we anticipate closing on May 1, 2025."
FIRST
QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
2
:
Net Income
Net Interest
Income/NIM
Operating
Performance
Deposits and
Funding
Loans and
Credit
Quality
Return
Profile &
Capital
Notable
Items
1
Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release
2
Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted
3
Includes loans held-for-sale
4
Includes the provision for unfunded commitments
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
2
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.
Included in first quarter results were pre-tax charges of $5.9 million for merger-related expenses. Excluding these charges and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income
1
was $145.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share.
DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in core deposits driven by normal seasonal patterns in business checking and public funds, along with growth in community deposits.
Period-end total deposits were $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized.
On average, total deposits for the first quarter were $40.5 billion, down 6.2% annualized.
Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps.
A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.
LOANS
Balanced commercial loan production, growth and pipeline.
Period-end total loans
3
were $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized; up 2.3% annualized excluding $71 million of commercial real estate loan sales.
Total commercial loan production in the first quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.4 billion.
Average total loans in the first quarter were $36.3 billion, a decrease of $128.2 million, or down 1.4% annualized.
CREDIT QUALITY
Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.
Provision
4
expense was $31.4 million compared to $27.0 million.
Net charge-offs were $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans compared to 21 bps.
Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 21 bps compared to 17 bps.
30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% compared to 0.27%.
Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.29% compared to 1.23%.
Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $119.2 million.
The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $424.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $414.2 million, or 1.14% of total loans.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Lower reflective of lower accretion and number of days.
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
1
decreased to $393.0 million compared to $400.0 million, driven by lower accretion, fewer days in the quarter and earning asset mix, partly offset by lower funding costs.
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis
1
decreased 3 bps to 3.27%.
Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $12.3 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin
1
, compared to $18.5 million, or 15 bps of net interest margin
1
.
Cost of total deposits was 1.91%, decreasing 17 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 25 bps to 2.46%.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Impacted by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.
Total noninterest income was $93.8 million compared to $95.8 million.
Noninterest income decreased 2.1% driven by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.
Other income was impacted by $4.8 million of gains on the sale of $71 million of commercial real estate loans in the first quarter of 2025 and $8 million of equity investments recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2024.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management.
Noninterest expense was $268.5 million and included $5.9 million of merger-related charges.
Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense
1
was $262.6 million, compared to $268.7 million; decrease driven by lower FDIC assessment expense and tax credit amortization.
The efficiency ratio
1
was 53.7%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio
1
was 51.8% compared to 54.4% and 51.8%, respectively.
INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense was $36.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.3% compared to 17.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 22.6% compared to 19.8%.
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by $1.2 million for the vesting of employee stock compensation and the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by $5.9 million for the resolution of tax matters.
Income tax expense included $5.3 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.2 million.
CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.
Preliminary total risk-based capital up 31 bps to 13.68% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 25 bps to 12.23%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.
Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.76%, up 4.7%.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to review first quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at
oldnational.com
and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 5176690. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on April 22, 2025 through May 6, 2025. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 5176690.
ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at
oldnational.com
. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.
The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.
The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.
The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.
Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the possibility that the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer") does not close when expected; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of Old National’s common stock to be issued in the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.
CONTACTS:
Media: Rick Vach
Investors: Lynell Durchholz
(904) 535-9489
(812) 464-1366
Rick.Vach@oldnational.com
Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
387,643
$
394,180
$
391,724
$
388,421
$
356,458
FTE adjustment
1,3
5,360
5,777
6,144
6,340
6,253
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis
3
393,003
399,957
397,868
394,761
362,711
Provision for credit losses
31,403
27,017
28,497
36,214
18,891
Noninterest income
93,794
95,766
94,138
87,271
77,522
Noninterest expense
268,471
276,824
272,283
282,999
262,317
Net income available to common shareholders
$
140,625
$
149,839
$
139,768
$
117,196
$
116,250
Per Common Share Data
Weighted average diluted shares
321,016
318,803
317,331
316,461
292,207
EPS, diluted
$
0.44
$
0.47
$
0.44
$
0.37
$
0.40
Cash dividends
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Dividend payout ratio
2
32
%
30
%
32
%
38
%
35
%
Book value
$
19.71
$
19.11
$
19.20
$
18.28
$
18.24
Stock price
21.19
21.71
18.66
17.19
17.41
Tangible book value
3
12.54
11.91
11.97
11.05
11.10
Performance Ratios
ROAA
1.08
%
1.14
%
1.08
%
0.92
%
0.98
%
ROAE
9.1
%
9.8
%
9.4
%
8.2
%
8.7
%
ROATCE
3
15.0
%
16.4
%
16.0
%
14.1
%
14.9
%
NIM (FTE)
3
3.27
%
3.30
%
3.32
%
3.33
%
3.28
%
Efficiency ratio
3
53.7
%
54.4
%
53.8
%
57.2
%
58.3
%
NCOs to average loans
0.24
%
0.21
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
0.14
%
ACL on loans to EOP loans
1.10
%
1.08
%
1.05
%
1.01
%
0.95
%
ACL
4
to EOP loans
1.16
%
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.08
%
1.03
%
NPLs to EOP loans
1.29
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
0.94
%
0.98
%
Balance Sheet (EOP)
Total loans
$
36,413,944
$
36,285,887
$
36,400,643
$
36,150,513
$
33,623,319
Total assets
53,877,944
53,552,272
53,602,293
53,119,645
49,534,918
Total deposits
41,034,572
40,823,560
40,845,746
39,999,228
37,699,418
Total borrowed funds
5,447,054
5,411,537
5,449,096
6,085,204
5,331,161
Total shareholders' equity
6,534,654
6,340,350
6,367,298
6,075,072
5,595,408
Capital Ratios
3
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):
Tier 1 common equity
11.62
%
11.38
%
11.00
%
10.73
%
10.76
%
Tier 1 capital
12.23
%
11.98
%
11.60
%
11.33
%
11.40
%
Total capital
13.68
%
13.37
%
12.94
%
12.71
%
12.74
%
Leverage ratio (average assets)
9.44
%
9.21
%
9.05
%
8.90
%
8.96
%
Equity to assets (averages)
12.01
%
11.78
%
11.60
%
11.31
%
11.32
%
TCE to TA
7.76
%
7.41
%
7.44
%
6.94
%
6.86
%
Nonfinancial Data
Full-time equivalent employees
4,028
4,066
4,105
4,267
3,955
Banking centers
280
280
280
280
258
1
Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
2
Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).
3
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.
4
Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$
630,399
$
662,082
$
679,925
$
663,663
$
595,981
Less: interest expense
242,756
267,902
288,201
275,242
239,523
Net interest income
387,643
394,180
391,724
388,421
356,458
Provision for credit losses
31,403
27,017
28,497
36,214
18,891
Net interest income
after provision for credit losses
356,240
367,163
363,227
352,207
337,567
Wealth and investment services fees
29,648
30,012
29,117
29,358
28,304
Service charges on deposit accounts
21,156
20,577
20,350
19,350
17,898
Debit card and ATM fees
9,991
10,991
11,362
10,993
10,054
Mortgage banking revenue
6,879
7,026
7,669
7,064
4,478
Capital markets income
4,506
5,244
7,426
4,729
2,900
Company-owned life insurance
5,381
6,499
5,315
5,739
3,434
Other income
16,309
15,539
12,975
10,036
10,470
Debt securities gains (losses), net
(76
)
(122
)
(76
)
2
(16
)
Total noninterest income
93,794
95,766
94,138
87,271
77,522
Salaries and employee benefits
148,305
146,605
147,494
159,193
149,803
Occupancy
29,053
29,733
27,130
26,547
27,019
Equipment
8,901
9,325
9,888
8,704
8,671
Marketing
11,940
12,653
11,036
11,284
10,634
Technology
22,020
21,429
23,343
24,002
20,023
Communication
4,134
4,176
4,681
4,480
4,000
Professional fees
7,919
11,055
7,278
10,552
6,406
FDIC assessment
9,700
11,970
11,722
9,676
11,313
Amortization of intangibles
6,830
7,237
7,411
7,425
5,455
Amortization of tax credit investments
3,424
4,556
3,277
2,747
2,749
Other expense
16,245
18,085
19,023
18,389
16,244
Total noninterest expense
268,471
276,824
272,283
282,999
262,317
Income before income taxes
181,563
186,105
185,082
156,479
152,772
Income tax expense
36,904
32,232
41,280
35,250
32,488
Net income
$
144,659
$
153,873
$
143,802
$
121,229
$
120,284
Preferred dividends
(4,034
)
(4,034
)
(4,034
)
(4,033
)
(4,034
)
Net income applicable to common shares
$
140,625
$
149,839
$
139,768
$
117,196
$
116,250
EPS, diluted
$
0.44
$
0.47
$
0.44
$
0.37
$
0.40
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
315,925
315,673
315,622
315,585
290,980
Diluted
321,016
318,803
317,331
316,461
292,207
Common shares outstanding (EOP)
319,236
318,980
318,955
318,969
293,330
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
486,061
$
394,450
$
498,120
$
428,665
$
350,990
Money market and other interest-earning investments
753,719
833,518
693,450
804,381
588,509
Investments:
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
2,364,170
2,289,903
2,335,716
2,207,004
2,243,754
Mortgage-backed securities
6,458,023
6,175,103
6,085,826
5,890,371
5,566,881
States and political subdivisions
1,589,555
1,637,379
1,665,128
1,678,597
1,672,061
Other securities
755,348
781,656
783,079
775,623
760,847
Total investments
11,167,096
10,884,041
10,869,749
10,551,595
10,243,543
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
40,424
34,483
62,376
66,126
19,418
Loans:
Commercial
10,650,615
10,288,560
10,408,095
10,332,631
9,648,269
Commercial and agriculture real estate
16,135,327
16,307,486
16,356,216
16,016,958
14,653,958
Residential real estate
6,771,694
6,797,586
6,757,896
6,894,957
6,661,379
Consumer
2,856,308
2,892,255
2,878,436
2,905,967
2,659,713
Total loans
36,413,944
36,285,887
36,400,643
36,150,513
33,623,319
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(401,932
)
(392,522
)
(380,840
)
(366,335
)
(319,713
)
Premises and equipment, net
584,664
588,970
599,528
601,945
564,007
Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,289,268
2,296,098
2,305,084
2,306,204
2,095,511
Company-owned life insurance
859,211
859,851
863,723
862,032
767,423
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,685,489
1,767,496
1,690,460
1,714,519
1,601,911
Total assets
$
53,877,944
$
53,552,272
$
53,602,293
$
53,119,645
$
49,534,918
Liabilities and Equity
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
9,186,314
$
9,399,019
$
9,429,285
$
9,336,042
$
9,257,709
Interest-bearing:
Checking and NOW accounts
7,736,014
7,538,987
7,314,245
7,680,865
7,236,667
Savings accounts
4,715,329
4,753,279
4,781,447
4,983,811
5,020,095
Money market accounts
11,638,653
11,807,228
11,601,461
10,485,491
10,234,113
Other time deposits
6,212,898
5,819,970
6,010,070
5,688,432
4,760,659
Total core deposits
39,489,208
39,318,483
39,136,508
38,174,641
36,509,243
Brokered deposits
1,545,364
1,505,077
1,709,238
1,824,587
1,190,175
Total deposits
41,034,572
40,823,560
40,845,746
39,999,228
37,699,418
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
170
385
135,263
250,154
50,416
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
290,256
268,975
244,626
240,713
274,493
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,514,354
4,452,559
4,471,153
4,744,560
4,193,039
Other borrowings
642,274
689,618
598,054
849,777
813,213
Total borrowed funds
5,447,054
5,411,537
5,449,096
6,085,204
5,331,161
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
861,664
976,825
940,153
960,141
908,931
Total liabilities
47,343,290
47,211,922
47,234,995
47,044,573
43,939,510
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings
7,183,163
7,086,393
6,971,054
6,866,480
6,375,036
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(648,509
)
(746,043
)
(603,756
)
(791,408
)
(779,628
)
Total shareholders' equity
6,534,654
6,340,350
6,367,298
6,075,072
5,595,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
53,877,944
$
53,552,272
$
53,602,293
$
53,119,645
$
49,534,918
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Average
Income
1
/
Yield/
Average
Income
1
/
Yield/
Average
Income
1
/
Yield/
Earning Assets:
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments
$
791,067
$
8,815
4.52
%
$
1,072,509
$
12,843
4.76
%
$
757,244
$
9,985
5.30
%
Investments:
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
2,318,869
20,019
3.45
%
2,325,120
20,841
3.59
%
2,362,477
23,266
3.94
%
Mortgage-backed securities
6,287,825
54,523
3.47
%
6,149,775
50,416
3.28
%
5,357,085
38,888
2.90
%
States and political subdivisions
1,610,819
13,242
3.29
%
1,654,591
13,698
3.31
%
1,680,175
13,976
3.33
%
Other securities
770,839
10,512
5.45
%
783,708
10,518
5.37
%
770,438
12,173
6.32
%
Total investments
10,988,352
98,296
3.58
%
10,913,194
95,473
3.50
%
10,170,175
88,303
3.47
%
Loans:
2
Commercial
10,397,991
165,595
6.37
%
10,401,056
176,996
6.81
%
9,540,385
167,263
7.01
%
Commercial and agriculture real estate
16,213,606
245,935
6.07
%
16,326,802
263,062
6.44
%
14,368,370
230,086
6.41
%
Residential real estate loans
6,815,091
67,648
3.97
%
6,814,829
68,346
4.01
%
6,693,814
63,003
3.76
%
Consumer
2,871,213
49,470
6.99
%
2,883,413
51,139
7.06
%
2,645,091
43,594
6.63
%
Total loans
36,297,901
528,648
5.83
%
36,426,100
559,543
6.14
%
33,247,660
503,946
6.07
%
Total earning assets
$
48,077,320
$
635,759
5.30
%
$
48,411,803
$
667,859
5.52
%
$
44,175,079
$
602,234
5.46
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(398,765
)
(382,799
)
(313,470
)
Non-earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
372,428
$
370,932
$
362,676
Other assets
5,394,600
5,402,359
4,961,595
Total assets
$
53,445,583
$
53,802,295
$
49,185,880
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Checking and NOW accounts
$
7,526,294
$
23,850
1.29
%
$
7,338,532
$
23,747
1.29
%
$
7,141,201
$
25,252
1.42
%
Savings accounts
4,692,239
3,608
0.31
%
4,750,387
4,467
0.37
%
5,025,400
5,017
0.40
%
Money market accounts
11,664,650
88,381
3.07
%
11,900,305
103,818
3.47
%
9,917,572
94,213
3.82
%
Other time deposits
5,996,108
56,485
3.82
%
5,985,911
61,679
4.10
%
4,689,136
47,432
4.07
%
Total interest-bearing core deposits
29,879,291
172,324
2.34
%
29,975,135
193,711
2.57
%
26,773,309
171,914
2.58
%
Brokered deposits
1,546,756
18,171
4.76
%
1,662,698
21,579
5.16
%
1,047,140
13,525
5.19
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
31,426,047
190,495
2.46
%
31,637,833
215,290
2.71
%
27,820,449
185,439
2.68
%
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
148,130
1,625
4.45
%
433
23
21.13
%
69,090
961
5.59
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
272,961
551
0.82
%
249,133
584
0.93
%
296,236
917
1.25
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,464,590
41,896
3.81
%
4,461,733
43,788
3.90
%
4,386,492
41,167
3.77
%
Other borrowings
675,759
8,189
4.91
%
669,580
8,217
4.88
%
825,846
11,039
5.38
%
Total borrowed funds
5,561,440
52,261
3.81
%
5,380,879
52,612
3.89
%
5,577,664
54,084
3.90
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
36,987,487
$
242,756
2.66
%
$
37,018,712
$
267,902
2.88
%
$
33,398,113
$
239,523
2.88
%
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Demand deposits
$
9,096,676
$
9,509,446
$
9,258,136
Other liabilities
944,935
935,184
964,089
Shareholders' equity
6,416,485
6,338,953
5,565,542
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
53,445,583
$
53,802,295
$
49,185,880
Net interest rate spread
2.64
%
2.64
%
2.58
%
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.23
%
3.26
%
3.23
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3
3.27
%
3.30
%
3.28
%
FTE adjustment
$
5,360
$
5,777
$
6,253
1
Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.
2
Includes loans held-for-sale.
3
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans
$
392,522
$
380,840
$
366,335
$
319,713
$
307,610
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans
—
—
2,803
23,922
—
Provision for credit losses on loans
31,026
30,417
29,176
36,745
23,853
Gross charge-offs
(24,540
)
(21,278
)
(18,965
)
(17,041
)
(14,020
)
Gross recoveries
2,924
2,543
1,491
2,996
2,270
NCOs
(21,616
)
(18,735
)
(17,474
)
(14,045
)
(11,750
)
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans
$
401,932
$
392,522
$
380,840
$
366,335
$
319,713
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
$
21,654
$
25,054
$
25,733
$
26,264
$
31,226
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
377
(3,400
)
(679
)
(531
)
(4,962
)
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
$
22,031
$
21,654
$
25,054
$
25,733
$
26,264
Allowance for credit losses
$
423,963
$
414,176
$
405,894
$
392,068
$
345,977
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
31,026
$
30,417
$
29,176
$
36,745
$
23,853
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
377
(3,400
)
(679
)
(531
)
(4,962
)
Provision for credit losses
$
31,403
$
27,017
$
28,497
$
36,214
$
18,891
NCOs / average loans
1
0.24
%
0.21
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
0.14
%
Average loans
1
$
36,284,059
$
36,410,414
$
36,299,544
$
36,053,845
$
33,242,739
EOP loans
1
36,413,944
36,285,887
36,400,643
36,150,513
33,623,319
ACL on loans / EOP loans
1
1.10
%
1.08
%
1.05
%
1.01
%
0.95
%
ACL / EOP loans
1
1.16
%
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.08
%
1.03
%
Underperforming Assets:
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
$
6,757
$
4,060
$
1,177
$
5,251
$
2,172
Nonaccrual loans
469,211
447,979
443,597
340,181
328,645
Foreclosed assets
6,301
4,294
4,077
8,290
9,344
Total underperforming assets
$
482,269
$
456,333
$
448,851
$
353,722
$
340,161
Classified and Criticized Assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
469,211
$
447,979
$
443,597
$
340,181
$
328,645
Substandard loans (still accruing)
1,479,630
1,073,413
1,074,243
841,087
626,157
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
6,757
4,060
1,177
5,251
2,172
Total classified loans - "problem loans"
1,955,598
1,525,452
1,519,017
1,186,519
956,974
Other classified assets
53,239
58,954
59,485
60,772
54,392
Special Mention
828,314
908,630
837,543
967,655
827,419
Total classified and criticized assets
$
2,837,151
$
2,493,036
$
2,416,045
$
2,214,946
$
1,838,785
Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing)
$
72,517
$
93,141
$
91,750
$
51,712
$
53,112
Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans
1
1.29
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
0.94
%
0.98
%
ACL / nonaccrual loans
90
%
92
%
92
%
115
%
105
%
Under-performing assets/EOP loans
1
1.32
%
1.26
%
1.23
%
0.98
%
1.01
%
Under-performing assets/EOP assets
0.90
%
0.85
%
0.84
%
0.67
%
0.69
%
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans
1
0.22
%
0.27
%
0.26
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
1
Excludes loans held-for-sale.
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Earnings Per Share:
Net income applicable to common shares
$
140,625
$
149,839
$
139,768
$
117,196
$
116,250
Adjustments:
Merger-related charges
5,856
8,117
6,860
19,440
2,908
Tax effect
1
(1,089
)
(2,058
)
(1,528
)
(4,413
)
(710
)
Merger-related charges, net
4,767
6,059
5,332
15,027
2,198
Debt securities (gains) losses
76
122
76
(2
)
16
Tax effect
1
(14
)
(31
)
(17
)
1
(4
)
Debt securities (gains) losses, net
62
91
59
(1
)
12
Separation expense
—
—
2,646
—
—
Tax effect
1
—
—
(589
)
—
—
Separation expense, net
—
—
2,057
—
—
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense
—
—
—
15,312
—
Tax effect
1
—
—
—
(3,476
)
—
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net
—
—
—
11,836
—
Distribution of excess pension assets
—
—
—
—
13,318
Tax effect
1
—
—
—
—
(3,250
)
Distribution excess pension assets, net
—
—
—
—
10,068
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
—
2,994
Tax effect
1
—
—
—
—
(731
)
FDIC special assessment, net
—
—
—
—
2,263
Total adjustments, net
4,829
6,150
7,448
26,862
14,541
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted
$
145,454
$
155,989
$
147,216
$
144,058
$
130,791
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
321,016
318,803
317,331
316,461
292,207
EPS, diluted
$
0.44
$
0.47
$
0.44
$
0.37
$
0.40
Adjusted EPS, diluted
$
0.45
$
0.49
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.45
NIM:
Net interest income
$
387,643
$
394,180
$
391,724
$
388,421
$
356,458
Add: FTE adjustment
2
5,360
5,777
6,144
6,340
6,253
Net interest income (FTE)
$
393,003
$
399,957
$
397,868
$
394,761
$
362,711
Average earning assets
$
48,077,320
$
48,411,803
$
47,905,463
$
47,406,849
$
44,175,079
NIM (GAAP)
3.23
%
3.26
%
3.27
%
3.28
%
3.23
%
NIM (FTE)
3.27
%
3.30
%
3.32
%
3.33
%
3.28
%
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
PPNR:
Net interest income (FTE)
2
$
393,003
$
399,957
$
397,868
$
394,761
$
362,711
Add: Noninterest income
93,794
95,766
94,138
87,271
77,522
Total revenue (FTE)
486,797
495,723
492,006
482,032
440,233
Less: Noninterest expense
(268,471
)
(276,824
)
(272,283
)
(282,999
)
(262,317
)
PPNR
$
218,326
$
218,899
$
219,723
$
199,033
$
177,916
Adjustments:
Debt securities (gains) losses
$
76
$
122
$
76
$
(2
)
$
16
Noninterest income adjustments
76
122
76
(2
)
16
Adjusted noninterest income
93,870
95,888
94,214
87,269
77,538
Adjusted revenue
$
486,873
$
495,845
$
492,082
$
482,030
$
440,249
Adjustments:
Merger-related charges
$
5,856
$
8,117
$
6,860
$
19,440
$
2,908
Separation expense
—
—
2,646
—
—
Distribution of excess pension assets
—
—
—
—
13,318
FDIC Special Assessment
—
—
—
—
2,994
Noninterest expense adjustments
5,856
8,117
9,506
19,440
19,220
Adjusted total noninterest expense
(262,615
)
(268,707
)
(262,777
)
(263,559
)
(243,097
)
Adjusted PPNR
$
224,258
$
227,138
$
229,305
$
218,471
$
197,152
Efficiency Ratio:
Noninterest expense
$
268,471
$
276,824
$
272,283
$
282,999
$
262,317
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(6,830
)
(7,237
)
(7,411
)
(7,425
)
(5,455
)
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles
261,641
269,587
264,872
275,574
256,862
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments
(3,424
)
(4,556
)
(3,277
)
(2,747
)
(2,749
)
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments
(5,856
)
(8,117
)
(9,506
)
(19,440
)
(19,220
)
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization
$
252,361
$
256,914
$
252,089
$
253,387
$
234,893
Total revenue (FTE)
2
$
486,797
$
495,723
$
492,006
$
482,032
$
440,233
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses
76
122
76
(2
)
16
Total adjusted revenue
$
486,873
$
495,845
$
492,082
$
482,030
$
440,249
Efficiency Ratio
53.7
%
54.4
%
53.8
%
57.2
%
58.3
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
51.8
%
51.8
%
51.2
%
52.6
%
53.4
%
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
ROAE and ROATCE:
Net income applicable to common shares
$
140,625
$
149,839
$
139,768
$
117,196
$
116,250
Amortization of intangibles
6,830
7,237
7,411
7,425
5,455
Tax effect
1
(1,708
)
(1,809
)
(1,853
)
(1,856
)
(1,364
)
Amortization of intangibles, net
5,122
5,428
5,558
5,569
4,091
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization
145,747
155,267
145,326
122,765
120,341
Total adjustments, net (see pg.12)
4,829
6,150
7,448
26,862
14,541
Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization
$
150,576
$
161,417
$
152,774
$
149,627
$
134,882
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,416,485
$
6,338,953
$
6,190,071
$
5,978,976
$
5,565,542
Less: Average preferred equity
(243,719
)
(243,719
)
(243,719
)
(243,719
)
(243,719
)
Average shareholders' common equity
$
6,172,766
$
6,095,234
$
5,946,352
$
5,735,257
$
5,321,823
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(2,292,526
)
(2,301,177
)
(2,304,597
)
(2,245,405
)
(2,098,338
)
Average tangible shareholder's common equity
$
3,880,240
$
3,794,057
$
3,641,755
$
3,489,852
$
3,223,485
ROAE
9.1
%
9.8
%
9.4
%
8.2
%
8.7
%
ROAE, adjusted
9.4
%
10.2
%
9.9
%
10.0
%
9.8
%
ROATCE
15.0
%
16.4
%
16.0
%
14.1
%
14.9
%
ROATCE, adjusted
15.5
%
17.0
%
16.8
%
17.1
%
16.7
%
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Tangible Common Equity:
Shareholders' equity
$
6,534,654
$
6,340,350
$
6,367,298
$
6,075,072
$
5,595,408
Less: Preferred equity
(243,719
)
(243,719
)
(243,719
)
(243,719
)
(243,719
)
Shareholders' common equity
$
6,290,935
$
6,096,631
$
6,123,579
$
5,831,353
$
5,351,689
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(2,289,268
)
(2,296,098
)
(2,305,084
)
(2,306,204
)
(2,095,511
)
Tangible shareholders' common equity
$
4,001,667
$
3,800,533
$
3,818,495
$
3,525,149
$
3,256,178
Total assets
$
53,877,944
$
53,552,272
$
53,602,293
$
53,119,645
$
49,534,918
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(2,289,268
)
(2,296,098
)
(2,305,084
)
(2,306,204
)
(2,095,511
)
Tangible assets
$
51,588,676
$
51,256,174
$
51,297,209
$
50,813,441
$
47,439,407
Risk-weighted assets
3
$
40,266,670
$
40,314,805
$
40,584,608
$
40,627,117
$
37,845,139
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.76
%
7.41
%
7.44
%
6.94
%
6.86
%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
3
9.94
%
9.43
%
9.41
%
8.68
%
8.60
%
Tangible Common Book Value:
Common shares outstanding
319,236
318,980
318,955
318,969
293,330
Tangible common book value
$
12.54
$
11.91
$
11.97
$
11.05
$
11.10
1
Tax-effect calculations use management's estimate of the full year FTE tax rates (federal + state).
2
Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
3
March 31, 2025 figures are preliminary.
