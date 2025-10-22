Old National Bancorp Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) reported a profit for third quarter of $178.53 million

The company's earnings totaled $178.53 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $139,76 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Old National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $231.30 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.7% to $574.60 million from $391.72 million last year.

Old National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $178.53 Mln. vs. $139,76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $574.60 Mln vs. $391.72 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.