Old National Bancorp Q3 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates

October 22, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) reported Tuesday that net income applicable to common shares for the third quarter was $139.77 million or $0.44 per share, down from $143.84 million or $0.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.46 per share, compared to $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $397.87 million, up from $380.92 million last year, and total noninterest income was $94.14 million, up from $80.94 million a year ago. Analysts expected revenues of $482.16 million for the quarter.

Provision for credit losses was $28.50 million, compared to $19.07 million in the year-ago quarter.

