Old National Bancorp Q2 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $117.2 million compared to $151.0 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.37 compared to $0.52. Excluding transactions and realized debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income per share was $0.46 compared to $0.54. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $388.42 million from $382.17 million, last year. Noninterest income was $87.27 million compared to $81.63 million. Analysts on average had estimated $473.79 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.