Markets
ONB

Old National Bancorp Q1 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) reported that its first quarter net income increased to $86.8 million or $0.52 per share from $22.6 million or $0.13 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $86.4 million, or $0.52 per share, for the quarter. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net interest income - tax equivalent basis - increased to $151.62 million from $147.09 million, prior year. Noninterest income was $56.71 million compared to $57.50 million. Analysts expected revenue of $208.82 million, for the quarter.

"Old National's positive first quarter results were driven by record first-quarter commercial loan production, strong mortgage revenue and excellent credit quality," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular