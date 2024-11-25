News & Insights

Markets
ONB

Old National Bancorp Prices Public Offering Of 19.05 Mln Shares At $21/shr

November 25, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) Monday said it priced its public offering of 19.05 million shares at $21 per share.

The underwriters have been granted the option to purchase up to an additional 2.86 million shares.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as lead joint book-running manager and stabilization agent for the offering.

In connection with the offering, Old National has entered into a forward sale agreement with an affiliate of Citi (the forward purchaser), pursuant to which Old National has agreed to sell its shares to the forward purchaser at a price equal to the public offering price.

The forward purchaser or its affiliate is borrowing from third parties an aggregate of 19.05 million shares and will be delivered for sale to the underwriters in the offering.

Old National expects to physically settle the forward sale agreement by delivery of shares and receive proceeds of about $384 million within approximately 12 months from the date of agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.