News & Insights

Stocks

Old National Bancorp price target raised to $27 from $23 at Piper Sandler

November 26, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Old National Bancorp (ONB) to $27 from $23 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company announced it is acquiring Bremer Financial. The $1.4B total deal value is about 20.3% of Old National Bancorp’s market cap, making it a substantial transaction for the company, Piper adds. The main strategic benefit is that the acquisition boosts Old National Bancorp’s TwinCities presence, taking it from #10 to #3 in the Minneapolis/St. Paul MSA and vaulting MSP to the company’s second-largest market. But the big surprise was the attractive pricing, the firm says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ONB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.