Old National Bancorp price target raised to $26 from $24 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Old National Bancorp (ONB) to $26 from $24 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the company’s acquisition of Bremer in a deal valued at $1.4B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ONB:
- Market should respond favorably to Old National deal, says Keefe Bruyette
- Old National Bancorp Merges with Bremer Financial
- Old National Bancorp 19M share Spot Secondary priced at $21.00
- Old National Bancorp, Bremer Financial enter merger agreement
- Old National Bancorp Highlights Strategic Financial Outlook
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.