Old National Bancorp price target raised to $26 from $24 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Old National Bancorp (ONB) to $26 from $24 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the company’s acquisition of Bremer in a deal valued at $1.4B.

