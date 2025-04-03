Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.44, changing hands as low as $19.21 per share. Old National Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONB's low point in its 52 week range is $15.38 per share, with $24.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.