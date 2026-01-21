Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Old National Bancorp (ONB) reported $698.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.9%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $706.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was +4.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 51.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53.3%.

: 51.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53.3%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $64.46 billion versus $64.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $64.46 billion versus $64.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $109.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.5 million.

: $109.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.5 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $588.85 million versus $585.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $588.85 million versus $585.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $27.52 million versus $27.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $27.52 million versus $27.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth and investment services fees : $39.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.04 million.

: $39.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.04 million. Mortgage banking revenue: $11.05 million versus $9.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Old National Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

