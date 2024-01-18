Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Old National Bancorp (ONB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $448.87 million, declining 20.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Old National Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 52.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 49.1% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Earning assets - Average balance' of $43.70 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.21 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $369.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $396.47 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $79.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $165.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth and investment services fees' at $26.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.85 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $18.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.11 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking revenue' should arrive at $4.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.89 million.



