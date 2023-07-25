Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Old National Bancorp (ONB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.46 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for Old National Bank would post earnings of $0.52 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.54, delivering a surprise of 3.85%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Old National Bancorp , which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry, posted revenues of $469.63 million for the quarter ended June 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.94%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $430.9 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Old National Bancorp shares have lost about 12.3% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 18.6%.

What's Next for Old National Bancorp?

While Old National Bancorp has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Old National Bancorp: unfavorable. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to underperform the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.48 on $443.17 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $2.06 on $1.79 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Banks - Midwest is currently in the bottom 7% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Another stock from the same industry, First Business Financial Services (FBIZ), has yet to report results for the quarter ended June 2023.

This bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22.5%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

First Business Financial Services' revenues are expected to be $34.35 million, up 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Old National Bancorp (ONB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.