Old National Bancorp (ONB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Old National Bancorp (ONB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ONB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ONB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ONB was $18.89, representing a -1.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.20 and a 68.81% increase over the 52 week low of $11.19.

ONB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ONB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports ONB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.33%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ONB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ONB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ONB as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIOV with an increase of 60.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ONB at 0.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.