Old National Bancorp (ONB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Old National Bancorp (ONB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ONB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ONB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.58, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ONB was $17.58, representing a -17.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.28 and a 13.2% increase over the 52 week low of $15.53.

ONB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ONB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports ONB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the onb Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ONB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ONB as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an decrease of -2.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ONB at 1.37%.

