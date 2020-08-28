Dividends
Old National Bancorp (ONB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Old National Bancorp (ONB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ONB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ONB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.52, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ONB was $14.52, representing a -22.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.74 and a 29.76% increase over the 52 week low of $11.19.

ONB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ONB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ONB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.9%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ONB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ONB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ONB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)
  • iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJS with an increase of 34.33% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of ONB at 1.45%.

