Old National Bancorp (ONB) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Old National Bancorp said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.27%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONB is 0.28%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 278,179K shares. The put/call ratio of ONB is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old National Bancorp is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 42.95% from its latest reported closing price of 12.13.

The projected annual revenue for Old National Bancorp is 1,917MM, an increase of 4.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 19,685K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,889K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 5.95% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 16,014K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,616K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 6.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 9,955K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares, representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 4.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,045K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,559K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 0.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,871K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,781K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and hasbeen recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping its clients at the center. This is an approach to business called TheONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services.

