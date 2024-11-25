News & Insights

Old National Bancorp Merges with Bremer Financial

November 25, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Old National Bancorp Capital ( (ONB) ) has issued an update.

Old National Bancorp and Bremer Financial Corporation have announced a merger agreement aiming to expand Old National’s presence in the Midwest, particularly in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The merger will create a combined entity with over $70 billion in assets, enhancing banking capabilities and services. Bremer shareholders will receive cash and Old National stock as part of the deal, valued at approximately $1.4 billion. The merger, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in mid-2025.

