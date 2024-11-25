Old National Bancorp Merges with Bremer Financial

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Old National Bancorp Capital ( (ONB) ) has issued an update.

Old National Bancorp and Bremer Financial Corporation have announced a merger agreement aiming to expand Old National’s presence in the Midwest, particularly in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The merger will create a combined entity with over $70 billion in assets, enhancing banking capabilities and services. Bremer shareholders will receive cash and Old National stock as part of the deal, valued at approximately $1.4 billion. The merger, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in mid-2025.

See more data about ONB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.