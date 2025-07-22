Old National Bancorp Earnings At $121.37 Mln In Q2

(RTTNews) - Old National Bancorp (ONB) released a profit for second quarter of $121.37 million

The company's bottom line came in at $121.37 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $117.19 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Old National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $121.37 Mln. vs. $117.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.37 last year.

