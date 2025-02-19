Old National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces $200 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Old National Bancorp announced cash dividends and a $200 million stock repurchase program, effective until February 2026.

Old National Bancorp announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record by March 5, 2025. Additionally, the Board declared a dividend of $17.50 per share on its Series A and Series C preferred stock, payable on May 20, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 5, 2025. The company also approved a stock repurchase program allowing up to $200 million of common stock to be repurchased until February 28, 2026. Old National, with approximately $54 billion in assets, serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast and emphasizes community engagement and client partnerships.

Old National Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, demonstrating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company also announced a $200 million stock repurchase program, which can enhance shareholder value by potentially increasing stock prices and reducing the float.

The accolades received, such as being named one of "The Civic 50" by Points of Light, highlight Old National’s strong reputation for community involvement and corporate social responsibility.

The declaration of dividends and a stock repurchase program might suggest that the company has limited opportunities for reinvestment in growth initiatives, which could be a concern for investors looking for long-term value creation.

The decision to repurchase stock could indicate that the company is returning cash to shareholders instead of using it for potential expansion or innovation, which may lead to questions about its growth strategy.

The timing of dividend declarations in a potentially rising interest rate environment could among investors indicate a lack of confidence in future profitability and cash flow stability.

What is the recent dividend declared by Old National Bancorp?

Old National Bancorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on common stock.

When will the dividend payments be made?

The cash dividend on common stock will be payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record by March 5, 2025.

What are the details of the preferred stock dividend?

The Board declared a dividend of $17.50 per share on 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable May 20, 2025.

What is the stock repurchase program announced by Old National?

Old National approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $200 million of its common stock until February 28, 2026.

How does Old National Bancorp support its communities?

Old National Bancorp focuses on building long-term partnerships and has been recognized as one of "The Civic 50" for community involvement.

$ONB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $ONB stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Old National Bancorp (the “Company” or “Old National”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2025.





In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on Old National’s 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: ONBPP) and Series C (NASDAQ: ONBPO). The dividends are payable on May 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2025.





The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program which authorizes the repurchase of up to $200 million of the Company’s common stock. Share repurchases under this program may be made from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or through accelerated share repurchase programs in the discretion of, and at prices to be determined by, the Company. The program will be in effect until February 28, 2026.











ABOUT OLD NATIONAL











Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.







Investor Relations:







Lynell Durchholz





(812) 464-1366





lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com







Media Relations:







Rick Vach





(904) 535-9489





rick.vach@oldnational.com



