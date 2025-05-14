Old National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common and Preferred Stock

Old National Bancorp declares quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stocks, payable in June and August 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Old National Bancorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its common stock, set to be paid on June 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 5, 2025. Additionally, a dividend of $17.50 per share will be distributed on its 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and Series C, payable on August 20, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 5, 2025. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National Bancorp provides a range of banking services and emphasizes its commitment to community service, earning recognition as one of "The Civic 50" in 2024 for its community involvement.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share indicates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The additional dividend on the 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock underscores financial stability and the company's ability to maintain shareholder distributions.

Old National Bancorp’s ranking as the fifth largest commercial bank in the Midwest and being among the top 25 banking companies in the U.S. enhances its reputation and attractiveness to investors.

Being named one of "The Civic 50" by Points of Light highlights the company's strong community engagement and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a lower cash dividend per share compared to previous quarters may indicate reduced financial performance or profitability, which could concern investors.



The announcement lacks any mention of strategic growth plans or initiatives, which may signal stagnation in business development.



There is no forward-looking guidance provided, leaving investors without a clear understanding of the company's direction and prospects.

FAQ

What is the declared quarterly cash dividend for Old National Bancorp?

Old National Bancorp's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share.

When will the cash dividend be payable?

The cash dividend will be payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2025.

What is the dividend for Old National's preferred stock?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share on the 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

When is the preferred stock dividend payable?

This preferred stock dividend will be payable on August 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2025.

What is the history of Old National Bancorp?

Old National Bancorp traces its roots to 1834 and is the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest.

$ONB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $ONB stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ONB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/26/2024

$ONB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 12/19/2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



(NASDAQ: ONB)





–



Old National Bancorp (the “Company” or “Old National”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2025.





In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on Old National’s 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: ONBPP) and Series C (NASDAQ: ONBPO). The dividends are payable on August 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2025.











ABOUT OLD NATIONAL











Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $70 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management (including Bremer Financial Corporation on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2025), Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.







Investor Relations:







Lynell Durchholz





(812) 464-1366





lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com







Media Relations:







Rick Vach





(904) 535-9489





rick.vach@oldnational.com



