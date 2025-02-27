Old National Bancorp CEO Jim Ryan Scheduled to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Old National Bancorp's CEO will present at two upcoming financial conferences in March 2025, accessible via webcast.

Old National Bancorp's CEO Jim Ryan is set to present at two upcoming investor conferences: the Raymond James & Associates 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2025, and the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 4, 2025. Investors can access live audio webcasts of these presentations through the Investor Relations section of Old National's website, where replays will also be available. Old National Bancorp, the holding company for Old National Bank, is a major commercial bank in the Midwest, boasting approximately $54 billion in assets and a focus on client partnerships and community support. In recognition of its community involvement, the company was named one of "The Civic 50" by Points of Light in 2024.

Old National Bancorp is participating in two notable financial conferences, which can enhance its visibility and credibility among institutional investors.

The company has approximately $54 billion in assets, establishing it as a significant player in the banking industry, ranked among the top 30 banking companies in the United States.

Old National was recognized as one of "The Civic 50," highlighting its commitment to community engagement and enhancing its reputation as a socially responsible organization.

$ONB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $ONB stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan is scheduled to present at the Raymond James & Associates 46



th



Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Ryan is also scheduled to present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.





Interested investors may access the links for the live audio webcast of each event in the Investor Relations section at



oldnational.com



. A replay of each webcast will be made available on the same site.











ABOUT OLD NATIONAL











Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at



oldnational.com



. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.







