Old National Bancorp, Bremer Financial enter merger agreement

Old National Bancorp (ONB) and Bremer Financial jointly announced today that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Founded in 1943, BFC is the bank holding company for Bremer Bank. The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minnesota. It currently holds a majority ownership stake in Bremer. Upon closing of this transaction, the Trust will have an approximate 11% ownership stake in Old National and a Trustee of the Otto Bremer Trust will join the Old National Board of Directors. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each outstanding share of Bremer common stock will be converted into the right to receive 4.182 shares of Old National common stock plus $26.22 in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,401 million, or $116.76 per share, based on Old National’s closing stock price on November 22, 2024. The definitive merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Bremer and Old National. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval of Bremer shareholders. The transaction is anticipated to close in the middle of 2025.

