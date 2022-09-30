Old National Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ONB

In trading on Friday, shares of Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.84, changing hands as high as $16.86 per share. Old National Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONB's low point in its 52 week range is $14.22 per share, with $20.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.79.

