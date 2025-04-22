OLD NATIONAL BAN Earnings Results: $ONB Reports Quarterly Earnings

OLD NATIONAL BAN ($ONB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $486,800,000, beating estimates of $483,090,938 by $3,709,062.

OLD NATIONAL BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of OLD NATIONAL BAN stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OLD NATIONAL BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/26/2024

OLD NATIONAL BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 12/19/2024

