OLD NATIONAL BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $ONB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OLD NATIONAL BAN ($ONB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $483,090,938 and earnings of $0.43 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ONB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
OLD NATIONAL BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of OLD NATIONAL BAN stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 7,872,318 shares (+923.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,868,662
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,751,923 shares (+10795.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,140,488
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,315,534 shares (+169.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,668,665
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,607,127 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,292,691
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,474,578 shares (+172.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,415,715
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,949,612 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,316,328
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 1,850,249 shares (+155.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,159,654
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
OLD NATIONAL BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/26/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for OLD NATIONAL BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONB forecast page.
OLD NATIONAL BAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ONB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ONB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 01/22/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $27.0 on 12/19/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.