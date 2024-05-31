Old Mutual Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) has released an update.

At Old Mutual Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting, all proposed ordinary and special resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors, the appointment of audit committee members, and the adoption of the company’s remuneration policy. Notably, resolutions to re-appoint joint auditors Deloitte & Touche and Ernst & Young Inc. received overwhelming support. The company, with a legacy spanning over 178 years, remains a prominent financial services provider in Africa and has a niche presence in Asia.

