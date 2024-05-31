News & Insights

Stocks

Old Mutual Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) has released an update.

At Old Mutual Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting, all proposed ordinary and special resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors, the appointment of audit committee members, and the adoption of the company’s remuneration policy. Notably, resolutions to re-appoint joint auditors Deloitte & Touche and Ernst & Young Inc. received overwhelming support. The company, with a legacy spanning over 178 years, remains a prominent financial services provider in Africa and has a niche presence in Asia.

For further insights into ODMUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ODMUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.