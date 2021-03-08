World Markets

Old Mutual sees profit drop as it raises provision by $260.50 mln

Shanima A Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's Old Mutual forecast a plunge of between 69% and 79% in its 2020 adjusted earnings on Monday, as the insurer raised its short-term provision to pay out coronavirus-related claims by nearly 4 billion rand ($260.50 million).

Old Mutual said it expected adjusted headline earnings per share between 55 cents and 64.9 cents for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 209.3 cents in 2019.

($1 = 15.3553 rand)

