Old Mutual (LSE:OMU) Price Target Decreased by 10.71% to 57.77

The average one-year price target for Old Mutual (LSE:OMU) has been revised to 57.77 / share. This is an decrease of 10.71% from the prior estimate of 64.70 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.68 to a high of 68.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.11% from the latest reported closing price of 44.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Mutual. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMU is 0.12%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 445,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,493K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,829K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMU by 1.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,459K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,362K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMU by 2.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 43,871K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,444K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMU by 3.18% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 30,624K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,916K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMU by 4.06% over the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 23,376K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

