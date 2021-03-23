Old Mutual FY Adj. Headline Earnings Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Old Mutual Limited (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) reported a loss after tax from continuing operations of 5.35 billion Rand for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 9.55 billion Rand, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations in cents was 116.3 compared to profit of 202.9. Adjusted headline earnings declined 75% to 2.48 billion Rand from 9.86 billion Rand. Adjusted headline earnings per share in cents was 54.3 compared to 209.3.

Fiscal year net earned premiums was 72.46 billion Rand compared to 72.76 billion Rand, last year. Total revenue and other income declined to 146.53 billion Rand from 176.12 billion Rand.

The Board has declared a final dividend of 35 cents per ordinary share.

