Old Mutual (FRA:2KS) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for Old Mutual (FRA:2KS) has been revised to 0.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 0.64 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.58 to a high of 0.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.32% from the latest reported closing price of 0.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Mutual. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2KS is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 448,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,222K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,493K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2KS by 4.95% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 45,023K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,871K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2KS by 14.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,459K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,965K shares, representing an increase of 66.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2KS by 195.14% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 30,624K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,916K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2KS by 4.06% over the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 23,376K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.