Old Mutual (FRA:2KS) Price Target Increased by 19.84% to 0.81

The average one-year price target for Old Mutual (FRA:2KS) has been revised to 0.81 / share. This is an increase of 19.84% from the prior estimate of 0.67 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.75 to a high of 0.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.82% from the latest reported closing price of 0.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Mutual. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2KS is 0.12%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 464,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,286K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2KS by 6.46% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 45,154K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,023K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2KS by 19.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,459K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 30,730K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,624K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2KS by 5.18% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 24,187K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,017K shares, representing an increase of 25.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2KS by 34.59% over the last quarter.

