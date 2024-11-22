Old Mutual Boosts Employee Share Incentive Schemes

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) has released an update.

Old Mutual Limited has announced the purchase of over 1.6 million ordinary shares as part of its employee share incentive schemes, amounting to a transaction value exceeding R20 million. This strategic move is aimed at aligning the interests of employees with the long-term goals of the company, showcasing Old Mutual’s commitment to employee empowerment and financial growth.

