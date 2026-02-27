Old Mission Capital Boosts iShares MSCI China ETF Allocation During China’s Market Reset

Key Points

OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC added 741,450 shares of MCHI; estimated transaction value of $46.63 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $41.10 million, reflecting both new purchases and market price changes

Change represents a 1.07% increase of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade holding: 1,336,823 shares valued at $80.30 million

Position now accounts for 1.84% of reported AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Msci China ETF ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)by 741,450 shares during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $41.10 million, which includes both new purchases and market price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy transaction. The MCHI stake represents 1.84% of the fund’s $4.37 billion reportable AUM post trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: VWO: $366.57 million (14.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VPL: $82.72 million (3.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSTR: $75.20 million (3.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TSLA: $71.82 million (2.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: EWZ: $61.21 million (2.4% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares of MCHI were priced at $60.35, up 19.0% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.22 percentage points. The holding’s annualized dividend yield was 2.10% as of February 17, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 7.94 billion Price (as of market close Feb. 13, 2026) $60.35 Dividend Yield 2.10% 1-Year Price Change 19.01%

ETF snapshot

iShares MSCI China ETF provides investors with direct access to a broad basket of Chinese equities, focusing on the top 85% of the market by capitalization. The fund's strategy leverages a free float-adjusted, market cap-weighted index to ensure representative exposure to leading Chinese companies.

The fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI China Index, investing at least 80% of assets in the index's component securities or economically similar investments.

iShares MSCI China ETF is structured as a non-diversified ETF, and the fund offers exposure to China's equity market.

Its portfolio consists primarily of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities, with holdings diversified across key sectors represented in the H-shares and B-shares markets.

What this transaction means for investors

China’s equity market is no longer in the deep contraction that defined the past several years. After a prolonged period marked by regulatory tightening and property-sector stress, valuations compressed and foreign capital retreated. More recently, conditions have stabilized, and investors are reassessing whether the worst of that adjustment is past.

The iShares MSCI China ETF offers market-cap-weighted exposure to China’s large- and mid-cap companies, with significant weight in internet platforms, financials, and consumer businesses. Because performance is concentrated in a small group of mega-cap firms, earnings revisions at the top of the index have disproportionate influence. Profit growth is closely tied to domestic consumption, credit conditions, and the regulatory backdrop.

For investors, the direction of earnings from China’s largest companies will determine whether this recovery has staying power. Consistent profit growth would attract long-term capital back into the market, while uneven results would cap how far stocks can advance from current levels.



Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Msci China ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Msci China ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Msci China ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.